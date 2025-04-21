Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Kansas City

A few weeks after Sean Brady established himself as the clubhouse leader in the chase for the next welterweight title shot and a few weeks before Belal Muhammad defends his title against Jack Della Maddalena, Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates will face off in what promises to be a captivating battle between two of the division’s rising stars.

Saturday’s contest marks the second consecutive bout the Irishman has taken on short notice, after stepping in to face fellow unbeaten contender Shavkat Rakhmonov last December when Muhammad was unable to compete at UFC 310. Machado Garry dropped that contest by unanimous decision, but didn’t lose any ground in the rankings, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is every bit the title threat many have long anticipated he would be.

Prates was the top rookie in the UFC last year, rattling off stoppage wins over Trevin Giles, Charles Radtke, Li Jingliang, and Neil Magny to force his way into the rankings and run his overall winning streak to 11. The Fighting Nerds representative is a precision striker, utilizing a variety of attacks and varied targets to keep opponents wondering what’s coming next and where it’s going to land.

This is an outstanding pairing that carries a great deal of significance in the 170-pound ranks, as Machado Garry is currently stationed at No. 7 in the rankings, with Prates six places behind him. There is a great deal of jockeying for position going on in the division at the moment, with more set to happen in the coming months, so a big effort for either man will serve them well as they aim to set themselves up for an even greater opportunity in the back half of the year.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Anthony Smith vs Zhang Mingyang