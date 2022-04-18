Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

He only mentioned one fight, the main event, and yet there I was, sitting alone in my office, grinning like an idiot because that main event — a clash between Brazilian power punchers Amanda Lemos and Jéssica Andrade — is one of the most interesting fights of 2022, and I knew from starting prep on this week’s slate that the rest of the card is full of intrigue and talent as well.

Fitz would read the promo and I would smile.

In a handful of days, Fitz will call the action, and I will be smiling, and you will be, too, because Saturday’s lineup is loaded with goodness.

Amanda Lemos vs Jéssica Andrade

Streaking Brazilian Amanda Lemos welcomes former champion and fellow Brazilian Jéssica Andrade back to the strawweight division in a main event pairing that is sure to be explosive and have an impact on how things line up in the championship chase.

Lemos really put it all together in 2021, entering off back-to-back victories and having pushed her winning streak to five while establishing herself as a legitimate threat in the 115-pound weight class. After smothering Livinha Souza in March and lighting up Montserrat Conejo in July, the 34-year-old edged out Angela Hill in December for her third win of the year.

The victory elevated Lemos into the Top 10 and made it clear that she could hang with tenured talents in the strawweight ranks. Now it’s time to find out if she’s ready to challenge for championship gold in the not too distant future.

Andrade exited the division after consecutive losses to Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas, venturing up to flyweight and instantly positioning herself as a title contender with a first-round stoppage win over Katlyn Chookagian. Like everyone else that has faced Valentina Shevchenko of late, the Brazilian challenger was clearly defeated, but rebounded nicely with a first-round finish of Cynthia Calvillo.