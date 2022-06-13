Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett

Holland went from being the “Belle of the Ball” in 2020, winning five bouts in seven months, to crashing back down to Earth in 2021, where consecutive losses were followed by a no contest result and a decision to relocate to welterweight.

He scored a second-round stoppage win over Alex Oliveira in March to get back in the win column and moving in the right direction, but still has a long way to go in order to bust into the Top 15 in the deeper, more competitive welterweight division.

This is a perfect fight for each man, as Means gets a fighter with some buzz, but some holes in his game as well, which affords him a chance to potentially move forward in the division, while Holland is faced with another veteran assignment he needs to pass before folks will climb back on board the bandwagon.

Expect action from the outset and in-fight commentary from Holland, which is probably only going to make Means want to punch him in the face even more, so win-win for all of us watching at home.

Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev

Joaquin Buckley and Albert Duraev meet in this main card pairing of middleweights looking to make headway in the division.

A “finish or be finished” fighter through the first five fights of his UFC tenure, Buckley went the distance inside the Octagon for the first time earlier this year, eking out a split decision win over Abdul Razak Alhassan to secure his second straight victory and fourth win in five fights.

The 28-year-old has undeniable power and an impressive highlight reel, but he’s stalled out in the middle of the division at the moment, making this a great opportunity to take a big step forward heading into the second half of the year.

Duraev had a much more difficult time with Roman Kopylov than most anticipated in his promotional debut last October at UFC 267. The experienced Russian earned a decision victory, extending his winning streak to double digits, but it left something to be desired, increasing the pressure and anticipation surrounding his sophomore showing this weekend.

Will Buckley cook up another viral finish or will Duraev deliver a more convincing performance while collecting his 11th consecutive victory?

Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze

Unheralded lightweights that deserve far more heralding clash here, as Damir Ismagulov looks for his fifth straight UFC win against returning Georgian hopeful Guram Kutateladze.