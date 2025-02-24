Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev

Those nights are memorable because while you went out seeking entertainment and expecting to have a good time, there was no expectation that you were about to have a killer night that leaves you with a handful of really cool stories to share with your friends in the future. Here you thought it was just going to be another night at your favorite spot and next thing you know, City and Colour is playing an acoustic set for you and 47 others.

Your Name on the Canvas – Be Part of UFC History Inside the Octagon

That’s how I have come to think of event’s like this weekend’s return to the UFC APEX: sitting down to take in the action, I know I’m going to have a good time, get treated to some quality fights, and that there is a solid possibility that something unexpectedly awesome happens that leaves me and everyone else in the MMA bubble gobsmacked and gabbing about it on social media for the next couple days.

So let’s dive into this weekend’s fight card and see if we can’t suss out who might leave us picking our jaws up off the floor.

Main Event: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

Location: UFC APEX — Las Vegas, NV

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Other Main Card Matches:

• Cody Brundage vs Julian Marquez

• Nasrat Haqparast vs Esteban Ribovics

• Austen Lane vs Mario Pinto

• Hyder Amil vs William Gomis

• Ricardo Ramos vs Chepe Mariscal

Prelim Matches:

• Douglas Silva de Andrade vs John Castaneda

• Andrea Lee vs JJ Aldrich

• Danny Barlow vs Sam Patterson

• Montana De La Rosa vs Luana Carolina

• Danny Silva vs Lucas Almeida

• Charles Johnson vs Ramazan Temirov

Main Event Matchup: Manel Kape vs Asu Almabayev