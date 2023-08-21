Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

Two of the longest tenured fighters in the UFC featherweight division, it’s surprising that Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung have never crossed paths until now.

Holloway’s lengthy winning streak that eventually carried him to the top of the division and superstar status in the sport began in Singapore a decade ago. Now, after posting a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen earlier this year that re-affirmed his standing as the unquestioned top contender in the division, “Blessed” is back to face off with Jung in a long-awaited showdown between two beloved competitors.

Check Out More Information About UFC Singapore

Saturday marks Jung’s return to action for the first time since his UFC 273 title fight loss to Alexander Volkanovski. The 36-year-old was halted in that contest and wanted to take time off to allow lingering injuries to heal, to recover mentally from the defeat, and to spend time coaching the next generation of talents coming through his gym. Healthy, re-focused, and ready to compete, don’t be surprised if we see a vintage “Korean Zombie” performance this weekend.

Despite being at or near the top of the division for several years, the timing never lined up for Holloway and Jung to share the Octagon prior to this matchup. The South Korean standout ascended into title contention before his Hawaiian counterpart was in the championship mix, and during the two-year window when Holloway had the belt, there were other contenders ahead of the veteran in the title queue.

Finally, they face off on Saturday night, and how it plays out will help plot the course forward in the featherweight division.

Other Main Card Fights

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann