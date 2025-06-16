Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr.

Hopefully the third time will be the charm as Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. once again try to step into the Octagon opposite one another in a battle for position in the light heavyweight hierarchy.

Hill arrives in Baku seeking his first win since claiming the light heavyweight title at the start of 2023, having landed on the wrong side of things in consecutive outings against Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. The 34-year-old had positive moments in his UFC 311 clash with Prochazka in January, but ultimately got drawn into a firefight that he could not successfully navigate, and will have to avoid similar situations here if he hopes to get things moving in the right direction again.

Massive Canelo vs Crawford Bout Slated For Netflix

Rountree Jr. opened a lot of eyes last October when he pushed Pereira more than any of his previous challengers in the 205-pound weight class had in the past at UFC 307. While he was ultimately stopped in the fourth round, the game and gutsy effort validated the former TUF finalist’s place in the championship bout, added greater depth and value to his previous five wins, and altered the way many people look at him as a competitor.

These two have been booked to face off twice before, with each being at the root of a postponement once. There has been some jawing between the two, with Hill doing the lion’s share of the talking and Rountree Jr. eager to answer in the Octagon, which has brought added intrigue to this critical divisional clash.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Rafael Fiziev vs Ignacio Baamondes