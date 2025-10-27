Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama

It’s been a slow burn for Steve Garcia and David Onama, but now both are stationed in the rankings and sharing the Octagon in this weekend’s intriguing featherweight main event.

Garcia is a testament to perseverance and finding where you fit, as he fought a tough slate on the regional circuit before opening his UFC run with a 1-2 mark as a lightweight. Since moving to the 145-pound ranks three years ago, the 33-year-old Albuquerque native has rattled off six straight wins, with five finishes preceding his decision win over Calvin Kattar in May.

Onama arrived in the UFC as a short-notice call-up, giving Mason Jones a tough fight at lightweight before returning to his natural featherweight surroundings. Onama has gone 6-1 since then and enters Saturday’s contest on a four-fight run of success, having most recently outworked Giga Chikadze in Kansas City towards the end of April.

Positioned next to each other in the featherweight rankings — Garcia is No. 12, Onama is No. 13 — these two aren’t just battling to see who carries which number forward, but also to potentially earn an opportunity to fight forward in the talent-rich division. There are a handful of veteran names sliding backward in the rankings at the moment, and a strong effort for either man could make them an obvious option for a matchup with a rankings fixture as they keep pushing forward early next year.

