Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera

Rob Font and Marlon Vera look to cement their positions in the bantamweight hierarchy as they clash here in the final main event of the month.

Font competed twice in 2021, opening the year with a dominant unanimous decision win over Cody Garbrandt in his first main event assignment in May. A little over six months later, he was back on the marquee, but this time, the 34-year-old New England Cartel member landed on the opposite side of the results, dropping a decision to former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo.

FREE FIGHTS: Rob Font vs Marlon Moraes | Marlon Vera vs Frankie Edgar

After closing out his 2020 campaign with a loss to Aldo, Vera posted a pair of victories in 2021, claiming a unanimous decision in over Davey Grant in a Fight of the Night-winning tussle in June before collecting a third-round stoppage win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 in November. The constantly improving Ecuadorian is now 8-2 over his last 10 fights and climbed into the Top 10 for the first time with his win over Edgar at Madison Square Garden.

With things at the top of the division getting resolved earlier in the month, we should be in for an action-packed second half of the year in the 135-pound weight class, and the winner of this one will certainly be in the championship mix.

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier