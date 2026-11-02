Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

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Called upon in the wake of the original main event falling apart late last week, heavyweights Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker now face off in an intriguing main event matchup.

Cortes Acosta came into the year with a ton of momentum and added to it in January with a second-round stoppage win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 324. Since then, the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad has stumbled, dropping consecutive decisions to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes to slip from the Top 5 and settle at No. 8 in the Meta rankings and No. 6 in the media rankings.

WATCH: Full Fight | Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Shamil Gaziev

Following an extended run at light heavyweight where he never quite cleared the final hurdle to become a genuine contender, Walker debuted at heavyweight at the start of October, rolling into Salt Lake City and laying out Mick Parkin in his divisional debut. The creative and dangerous Brazilian looked as threatening as ever and should have fewer issues with conditioning in his new surroundings.

This is such an interesting pairing given Cortes Acosta’s standing and Walker’s upside, and the fact that it’s short notice doesn’t feel like it will play much of a factor in how things shake out. We know where “Salsa Boy” fits in the divisional hierarchy, and getting an immediate measuring-stick moment of this magnitude is a plus for Walker, as there was no need to slow-play him in his new surroundings.

Heavyweight is coming back into the spotlight, and this fight will certainly have an impact on the fringes of the title picture.

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Tatiana Suarez vs Virna Jandiroba