Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

After closing out October with a Halloween home game, the action remains at the Meta APEX this week for a November opener that underwent a major shakeup last week.
Originally scheduled to be headlined by a critical welterweight clash between Gabriel Bonfim and Sean Brady, the Philadelphia-based Brady was forced out due to an undisclosed injury, scuttling the matchup and prompting a change at the top of the card. Stepping in are heavyweights Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker, with the former a Top 10 staple and the latter barely a month removed from an electric debut at UFC 332, setting up a fascinating measuring-stick matchup this weekend.
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Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap this weekend.
Main Event: Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Johnny Walker
Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Tatiana Suarez vs Virna Jandiroba
- Davey Grant vs Elijah Smith
- SeokHyeon Ko vs Wellington Turman
- Billy Elekana vs Lucas Fernando
- Mantas Kondratavicius vs Andre Petroski
Prelim Matches:
- Gabriel Lorenco vs Thomas Petersen
- Karine Silva vs Gabriella Fernandes
- Mitch Raposo vs Marcos Degli
- Jose Delano vs Murtazali Magomedov
- Keiichiro Nakamura vs Ollie Schmid
- Priscila Cachoeira vs Nina Milosevic
- Jonny Parsons vs Jose Souza
Main Event Matchup: Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Johnny Walker
Called upon in the wake of the original main event falling apart late last week, heavyweights Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker now face off in an intriguing main event matchup.
Cortes Acosta came into the year with a ton of momentum and added to it in January with a second-round stoppage win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 324. Since then, the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad has stumbled, dropping consecutive decisions to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes to slip from the Top 5 and settle at No. 8 in the Meta rankings and No. 6 in the media rankings.
WATCH: Full Fight | Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Shamil Gaziev
Following an extended run at light heavyweight where he never quite cleared the final hurdle to become a genuine contender, Walker debuted at heavyweight at the start of October, rolling into Salt Lake City and laying out Mick Parkin in his divisional debut. The creative and dangerous Brazilian looked as threatening as ever and should have fewer issues with conditioning in his new surroundings.
This is such an interesting pairing given Cortes Acosta’s standing and Walker’s upside, and the fact that it’s short notice doesn’t feel like it will play much of a factor in how things shake out. We know where “Salsa Boy” fits in the divisional hierarchy, and getting an immediate measuring-stick moment of this magnitude is a plus for Walker, as there was no need to slow-play him in his new surroundings.
Heavyweight is coming back into the spotlight, and this fight will certainly have an impact on the fringes of the title picture.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Tatiana Suarez vs Virna Jandiroba
Recent title challengers Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba clash here in a matchup carrying obvious championship ramifications.
Suarez, who faced Zhang Weili for the title at the start of 2025, enters on a two-fight winning streak, following up her solid effort against Amanda Lemos last September with a second-round submission finish of Loopy Godinez at UFC 327. She remains one of the most formidable threats in the division, and outside of Zhang, no one has been able to stifle her grappling to the point of keeping her out of the win column.
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Last October, Jandiroba faced off with Mackenzie Dern in a bout for the vacant strawweight title, dropping a decision in Abu Dhabi. The 38-year-old Brazilian rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Tabatha Ricci, putting herself back in the win column while remaining in the thick of the title chase.
Traditionally, in “grappler vs. grappler” pairings, we talk about the matchups turning into bad kickboxing fights, but this feels destined to be a battle in the clinch and on the canvas. Suarez’s entries and wrestling are elite, but Jandiroba is crafty and can swing a little, which should keep the Ultimate Fighter winner honest when she looks to get inside.
Davey Grant vs Elijah Smith
It’s a cross-generational battle at bantamweight in this one as TUF 18 finalist Davey Grant shares the Octagon with DWCS grad Elijah Smith.
The 40-year-old Grant, who makes his 17th trek into the UFC cage this weekend, has earned a reputation as a tough out and veteran truth machine in the 135-pound weight class. He’s won three of his last four after outdueling Adrian Luna Martinetti in April and will now look to topple a second straight once-beaten Contender Series graduate.
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Despite three straight UFC wins, including last year’s powerbomb finish of Toshiomi Kazama, Smith continues to fly a little below the prospect radar, both in the division and as a whole. He just turned 24 in September, has won eight straight overall and profiles as a well-rounded ascending talent, with a win over Grant likely to catapult him closer to the rankings to close out the year.
This is such a classic matchup construct, but it’s exactly what each man needs at this point, as there is no better way to utilize Grant’s talents and experience, while Smith needs a veteran test to better determine where he fits in the divisional hierarchy. It should be an entertaining and instructive pairing from start to finish.
SeokHyeon Ko vs Wellington Turman
South Korea’s SeokHyeon Ko makes his second start of the year, seeking a return to the win column in this clash with returning Brazilian Wellington Turman.
Ko pulled a bit of a “bait and switch” heading into his Contender Series win and first two UFC outings, with his “Korean Tyson” nickname suggesting a stand-up brawler, while his approach was more focused on takedowns and control. He’s switched up the nickname, which is now “Technical,” and aims to get things moving in the right direction again after dropping a competitive decision to Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani in July.
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Out of action since December 2023, Turman was scheduled to make his return to the Octagon in Abu Dhabi this summer, only for his opponent, Islam Dulatov, to be forced out the day before the fight due to an illness. He showed flashes earlier in his career at middleweight, and it will be interesting to see how he looks after such an extended stay on the sidelines.
Will Ko rebound with a third UFC win, or can Turman start his comeback with a quality win?
Billy Elekana vs Lucas Fernando
Billy Elekana and Lucas Fernando meet here in a compelling light heavyweight main card matchup.
After debuting on short notice against Bogdan Guskov at UFC 311, Elekana has collected three straight wins, most recently submitting Junior Tafa in the second round back in February. The 31-year-old Las Vegas resident is a bit of a dark horse in the 205-pound weight class at the moment, and this pairing serves as a good measuring stick for where he stands heading into 2027.
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Fernando looked outstanding in his promotional debut at UFC 330 in August, battering Rafael Tobias throughout the first 10 minutes before putting him down for good 70 seconds into the third round. The finish extended his winning streak to five, with three consecutive stoppages, and another stellar effort here could fast-track him to a rise up the rankings.
Things are getting interesting in the light heavyweight division, both inside and outside the rankings. There is more depth than there has been in years, and the lower third of the Top 15 features a number of established talents, so the importance of this one in each man’s quest to break into that grouping feels heightened.
Mantas Kondratavicius vs Andre Petroski
The main card opens in the middleweight division with a matchup between Lithuania’s Mantas Kondratavicius and TUF 29 alum Andre Petroski.
A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’25, Kondratavicius successfully navigated a grueling debut in March, registering a unanimous decision win over Antonio Trocoli in London. Now 9-1 as a professional, the ascending 27-year-old has won four straight overall and remains one to track as he continues to gain experience and Octagon time.
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The 35-year-old Petroski was initially scheduled to face Azamat Bekoev last weekend before the Russian was forced out of the pairing. After carrying a solid winning streak through the first couple of months of last year, the Philadelphia native touches down in Las Vegas looking to snap a three-fight skid.
This feels like the middleweight version of the matchup between Grant and Smith, perhaps with a slight step back in terms of upside and experience. Kondratavicius wrecked shop in his Contender Series win but struggled with conditioning in his debut, and Petroski is the kind of tested veteran who can exploit that if the opportunity presents itself on Saturday.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Gabriel Lorenco vs Thomas Petersen
Two months after bombing his way onto the roster with a win on Season 10 of the Contender Series, Gabriel Lorenco makes his promotional debut against fellow DWCS alum Thomas Petersen.
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The Brazilian “Black Mamba” made relatively quick work of Charlie Cleveland at the start of September, earning his fourth consecutive first-round finish and eighth straight win overall, positioning himself as another intriguing new addition to the heavyweight ranks. Petersen has struggled to find consistency through his first seven UFC appearances, alternating results the whole way through, and steps in here off a first-round submission loss to Valter Walker in the summer.
Karine Silva vs Gabriella Fernandes
Ranked Brazilian flyweights go head-to-head in this one as Karine Silva tangles with Gabriella Fernandes.
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Three straight wins to begin her UFC tenure had Silva racing up the divisional ranks, but she’s encountered turbulence ever since, dropping three of her last four as she returns to Las Vegas looking to close out the year on a positive note. Fernandes faltered out of the gates before winning three straight, including a technical submission win over recent title challenger Wang Cong, and now aims to restart her push toward the Top 10 with a win over Silva.
Mitch Raposo vs Marcos Degli
Having established his footing in the flyweight division, Mitch Raposo now serves as the welcoming committee for recent Contender Series grad Marcos Degli as he makes his promotional debut.
Following a pair of split-decision setbacks to start his UFC adventure, Raposo has responded with consecutive wins on the cards, outworking Azat Maksum last October in Abu Dhabi before edging out the late Allan Nascimento in June to advance to 11-3 overall. A former LFA titleholder, Degli claimed his place on the roster with a second-round submission win over Paris Moran in late September and now seeks to add to his 13-fight winning streak by toppling Raposo to begin his UFC tenure.
Jose Delano vs Murtazali Magomedov
This one promises to be a good one as promotional sophomores Jose Delano and Murtazali Magomedov share the Octagon on Saturday.
Delano extended his winning streak to five with a unanimous decision win over game Polish veteran Robert Ruchala back in April, moving to 11-1 over his last dozen fights in the process. Magomedov earned a ton of attention and acclaim for his debut Scottish twister finish of Melsik Baghdasaryan in June, giving him 11 consecutive victories with a perfect finishing rate to begin his career.
Keiichiro Nakamura vs Ollie Schmid
Road to UFC winner Keiichiro Nakamura aims to begin his UFC tenure on a positive note as he steps in with City Kickboxing’s Ollie Schmid.
The talented Japanese prospect rallied to finish Sebastian Szalay to claim the RTU featherweight tournament victory in February, collecting his eighth straight win and seventh finish in the process. Schmid stepped in on short notice in May, facing off with Marwan Rahiki, and now gets the opportunity to show what he can do with a full training camp in his second foray into the Octagon.
Priscila Cachoeira vs Nina Milosevic
Bantamweight stalwart Priscila Cachoeira serves as the veteran test for impressive sophomore Nina Milosevic this weekend in Las Vegas.
Cachoeira makes her 15th trip into the Octagon on Saturday, aiming to halt a three-fight slide and showcase the heavy hands that produced previous wins over Josiane Nunes and Ariane da Silva. Milosevic turned heads in her debut this summer in Belgrade, Serbia, cutting through Hailey Cowan with body shots to push her winning streak to nine after dropping her pro debut.
Jonny Parsons vs Jose Souza
Jonny Parsons ends a more than three-year absence this weekend as he returns to the Octagon against Brazilian prospect Jose Souza.
A member of the DWCS Class of ’21, Parsons won his promotional debut opposite Danny Roberts in July 2023, finishing the Brit in the closing seconds of the second round, but has been out of action since. The 24-year-old Souza advanced to 9-1 in May with a split-decision win over Ding Meng and looks to build on that performance here.