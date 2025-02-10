Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

Middleweights cross paths in the main event of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX, as Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues share the Octagon.

A fixture in the Top 10 since transitioning to the division more than six years ago, Cannonier heads into his sixth consecutive main event assignment having dropped consecutive contests. Now, those losses came against surging Fighting Nerd Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov, who finished Israel Adesanya in swift, precise fashion at the start of the month, but the “Level 40” fighter would really benefit from a bounce back effort that quashes any questions about Father Time catching up to him here.

Conversely, “Robocop” touches down for his first main event on a three-fight winning streak, having followed up stoppage wins over Denis Tiuliulin and Brad Tavares with a unanimous decision win over Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC 304 in July. Competing just two days ahead of turning 33, Rodrigues has thrived in the “Second 15” in the 185-pound ranks for the duration of his UFC tenure, and will look to make the most of his first opportunity to break into the rankings in this one.

It’s difficult to forecast how this one plays out in terms of the stylistic matchup, which is a big part of what makes it compelling. As much as Rodrigues likes to stand and trade, he is an excellent wrestler with quality ground-and-pound, though putting Cannonier on the deck is no easy feat. It will be interesting to see who dictates the terms of engagement and if conditioning and main event experience become factors, but regardless of how things shake out, the outcome of this one will be another significant result that helps shape the direction the division takes as we head towards spring.

