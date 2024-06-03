Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Louisville

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The night’s action closes out in the middleweight division, as former title challenger and perennial contender Jared Cannonier faces off with French hopeful Nassourdine Imavov.

Returning for the first time since last June after suffering a knee injury, Cannonier looks to build on his tidy two-fight winning streak and overall 7-2 mark in the 185-pound weight class this weekend. The 40-year-old power hitter owns a win over former champ Sean Strickland and has only lost to top dogs Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya since continuing his venture down in weight, and stands as the most experienced and dangerous foe Imavov has faced to date.

After a frustrating 2023 where he lost a short notice pairing to Strickland and his fight with Chris Curtis was halted due to an accidental clash of heads, Imavov got things moving in the right direction again in February, posting a majority decision win over Roman Dolidze. It was a frantic, emotional performance from the 29-year-old Paris-based fighter, who was docked a point for an illegal soccer kick and seemed more focused on jawing with Curtis, who was cornering Dolidze, at times, but in the end, Imavov came away with the win and earned this step up in competition on Saturday.

Middleweight is in a state of flux right now, which makes this an ideal opportunity for either of these men to turn in a statement effort and cement their standing within the division. There are some other big fights in the division on tap this month, so a convincing win before things really get rolling would go a long way for both Cannonier and Imavov.

Other Main Card Contests

Dominick Reyes vs Dustin Jacoby