Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho

Former title challenger Jared Cannonier takes on Dana White’s Contender Series standout Caio Borralho in Saturday’scritical middleweight main event.

Cannonier steps into his fourth straight main event looking to rebound from a fourth-round stoppage loss to Nassourdine Imavov in June. He’s 7-3 through 10 starts in the 185-pound weight class, including a win over former champ Sean Strickland, and aims to show that even at “Level 40,” he still has plenty left to offer inside the Octagon.

FULL FIGHTS: Cannonier vs Vettori | Borralho vs Craig | Cannonier vs Brunson

It took two wins in four weeks for Borralho to convince UFC CEO Dana White to sign him, but since then, the Fighting Nerds representative and Season 5 alum has been on a tear, posting five straight wins to climb into the Top 15. Last time out at UFC 301, Borralho stopped Paul Craig, passing his most difficult challenge to date with relative ease.

Each of these men would benefit significantly from a victory here, and that should ensure we get the best out of both of them on Saturday. Cannonier is looking to cement his position in the divisional hierarchy and avoid losing back-to-back fights for the second time in his career, while the 31-year-old Borralho wants to keep his momentum going by taking out a former title challenger and Top 5 mainstay.

Middleweight took its place under the microscope last weekend in Perth, and this fight is one of a handful over the next several weeks that will further determine how things line up in the division heading into the final few events of the year.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Angela Hill vs Tabatha Ricci