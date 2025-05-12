Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales

Gilbert Burns of Brazil celebrates after his unanimous decision victory against Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight bout during UFC 287 at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Former title challenger Gilbert Burns looks to get things moving in the right direction while unbeaten prospect Michael Morales aims to take another step up the division ladder when they square off in Saturday night’s main event.

Burns competes for the first time since September, aiming to halt a three-fight slide where his losses came against Sean Brady, Jack Della Maddalena, and Belal Muhammad, three of the top four or five fighters in the division. The 38-year-old Brazilian remains a tough out for anyone and a serious test for ascending hopefuls that have not yet graduated to competing in the upper tier of the 170-pound weight class.

Perfect through his first five UFC appearances and 17 professional fights, Morales returns to Las Vegas looking to build on his most recent effort, a first-round stoppage win over Neil Magny last August that earned him his first Performance of the Night bonus. A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’21, the Ecuadorian has taken a slower path towards the Top 10 than some other recent graduates but has flashed serious upside the whole way through.

Fights like this remain absolute musts in the sport and must-see TV if you’re a fan. Burns has struggled as of late, but remains one of the most respected competitors in the division, while Morales is taking a major step up in competition, looking to show he deserves to be mentioned alongside fellow emerging contenders like Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry. We’re going to find out a great deal about where each of these men currently stand within the division on Saturday night, and regardless of how it plays out, it should be wildly entertaining to watch.

