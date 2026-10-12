Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Edmonton

UFC makes its fourth stop in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this weekend with a Fight Night card loaded with talent from the Great White North and headlined by a critical welterweight matchup between ranked competitors.
Get familiar with the fighters and matchups set to his the Octagon on Saturday night with the latest edition of the Fight By Fight Preview.
Main Event: Joaquin Buckley vs Mike Malott
Location: Rogers Place
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Bouts:
- Erin Blanchfield vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Kyle Nelson vs Cristian Perez
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs Kyle Daukaus
- Louis Jourdain vs Timmy Cuamba
- Mandel Nallo vs Nate Landwehr
Prelim Bouts:
- Tanner Boser vs Jhonata Diniz
- Julien Leblanc vs Nick Galanti
- Javad Mahjoub vs Joel Faglier
- Mackenzie Stiller vs Katlyn Cerminara
- Chad Anheliger vs Steven Koslow
- Melissa Croden vs Chelsea Chandler
- Cody Chovancek vs SuYoung Yoo
Main Event: Joaquin Buckley vs Mike Malott
Joaquin Buckley ventures north of the border looking to defend his place in the Top 15 as he takes on surging Canadian standout Mike Malott.
FULL FIGHTS: Buckley vs Thompson | Malott vs Fugitt
The 32-year-old Buckley is at an inflection point in his UFC journey, arriving as a Top 10 fighter in both iterations of the rankings, but having lost consecutive bouts since beginning his welterweight run with six straight wins. He’s been out-wrestled badly in each of those setbacks but remains one of the bigger one-strike threats in the division, making him a perfect test of Malott at this moment.
Headlining at home for the second time this year and making his sixth consecutive start on Canadian soil, Malott has become the leader of the Maple Leaf Militia and arrives in Edmonton on a strong run of success. He’s earned four straight wins — a run that began at Rogers Place two years ago — and is coming off a third-round stoppage win over Gilbert Burns in his first UFC main event back in April.
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It’s going to be interesting to see how this one plays out as Buckley has shown that he can be taken down and controlled on the canvas in his last two outings, but Malott isn’t as skilled and as powerful a wrestler as Kamaru Usman and Sean Brady. That said, he has a lot of tools at his disposal and a nation in his corner, putting the pressure squarely on Buckley’s shoulders to stem the tide, defend his spot in the rankings, and get things moving in the right direction again… if he can.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
Top 10 flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius clash in a co-main event pairing that carries championship implications and a little bit of tension too.
Blanchfield registered a unanimous decision win over Rose Namajunas the last time the UFC was in Edmonton and followed it up last year by avenging her debated first loss to Tracy Cortez at UFC 322 in New York City. Now 8-1 in the UFC and 14-2 overall, Blanchfield, who sits at No. 3 in the Meta rankings and No. 4 in the media rankings, is trying to chase down her first championship opportunity and could get there with a statement effort on Saturday.
Jasudavicius also won on the previous Edmonton card, submitting Ariane da Silva in the third round and claiming a Performance of the Night bonus for her efforts. She bounced back from her loss to Manon Fiorot last October with a decision win over Karine Silva in April and can take a huge step forward in the title chase if she’s able to upset Blanchfield this weekend.
In addition to being an important divisional matchup, there is also a little tension between the two as Jasudavicius handed Blanchfield’s main training partner and close friend Fatima Kline her first career loss a couple of summers back, and the Niagara Top Team rep hasn’t been shy about mentioning it in the past. Alexa Grasso sits as the clubhouse leader in the chase for the next title opportunity after beating Manon Fiorot at Noche UFC, and now these two step into the fray looking to make their case this weekend.
Kyle Nelson vs Cristian Perez
Canadian veteran Kyle Nelson rolls out the red carpet for recent Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad Cristian Perez as he makes his first trip into the UFC Octagon this weekend.
Nelson had a dominant and weird win over Matt Frevola in Vancouver last October, seemingly stopping “Tha Steamrolla” in the opening round, only to have the referee allow the bout to continue, with Nelson thankfully holding serve the rest of the way. He faltered in March against Terrance McKinney but has done well in his last two appearances on Canadian soil and won four of six overall as he steps in as the experienced measuring stick opposite Perez on Saturday.
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The 27-year-old Perez, who trains out of The Goat Shed in Miami, earned his spot on the roster in his second appearance on the annual talent-search series earlier this year, stopping Logan Paxton in the second round after landing on the wrong side of things last season opposite Manoel Sousa. “Puas” had a ton of success under the Combate umbrella and has earned finishes in a dozen of his 15 career wins, splitting them evenly between methods.
Will the veteran Nelson prove to be too seasoned and too savvy, or can the newcomer Perez earn a quality win straight out of the gates to start his UFC career?
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Kyle Daukaus
Veteran middleweights meet at the home of the Oilers as Marc-Andre Barriault squares off with Kyle Daukaus.
Now 36 and in his eighth year on the UFC roster, Barriault has been a consistently entertaining staple in the 185-pound ranks for that whole time but struggled to find consistent success inside the Octagon. Though he’s earned Fight of the Night bonuses in each of his last two outings, the veteran from Gatineau, Quebec landed on the wrong side of the cards in each and touches down in Edmonton owning just a solitary win over his last six outings.
Rapid stoppage wins over Michel Pereira and Gerald Meerschaert to begin his second tour of duty with the promotion had Daukaus on the upswing in the middleweight division heading into this year, but a first-round stoppage loss to Bo Nickal at UFC Freedom 250 slowed that momentum. Now, the Philadelphia native aims to make an expedient return to the win column and start another push forward in the constantly shifting, always competitive middleweight division.
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This is an interesting clash of styles in that the thing that Daukaus has struggled with in the past is what Barriault does best, namely closing the distance quickly and making things frenetic. That being said, the American has shown far greater composure and confidence during this run, so time will tell if Barriault’s traditional tactics will produce the desired result for the Canadian here.
Louis Jourdain vs Timmy Cuamba
One of two members of the DWCS Class of ’25 making their debut in Edmonton, Louis Jourdain officially joins his brother Charles as an active competitor as he steps into the Octagon for the first time against Las Vegas resident Timmy Cuamba.
The younger Jourdain claimed his place on the roster with a third-round submission win over Magno Dias last season in Las Vegas, pushing his winning streak to four in the process. While there are similarities between he and his big brother, the 29-year-old debutant is a little more fundamentally focused and direct in his approach, unlike his more fluid and flashy sibling.
The 27-year-old Cuamba has gone 2-3 over his first five UFC appearances, but is 1-1 since settling in as a bantamweight, with his first two setbacks coming at lightweight and featherweight respectively. He looked crisp in a win over South Korean Road to UFC winner Chang Ho Lee last November but couldn’t handle the speed and all-around skill of Benardo Sopaj last time out.
This is a perfect initial assignment for Jourdain, who has been sidelined for a touch over a year now and can immediately establish a baseline for where he stands in the division with a solid effort against Cuamba. At the same time, this is no layup and Cuamba will surely be dialed in to spoil his debut and make his business trip to Alberta worth it this weekend.
Mandel Nallo vs Nate Landwehr
Main card action gets underway in the lightweight division as Mandel Nallo returns for his second start against all-action veteran Nate Landwehr.
The lone member of the Canadian trio to graduate from Contender Series last season to already debut inside the Octagon, Nallo touches down in Edmonton likely wanting a do-over after having Jai Herbert on the ropes, but ultimately getting caught and finished himself. The Tristrar Gym product is 14-4 with one no contest and has yet to see the scorecards, only making five trips outside of the first round.
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After 26 fights at featherweight, the 38-year-old Landwehr moves up to lightweight, looking to extend his martial arts and halt a three-fight skid where he’s been finished in each of those contests. “The Train” is an all-action demon and a bonus magnet, but it’s worth questioning whether that all-out style and frequently being involved in hellacious battles is starting to catch up with him.
There is no way this is going to be anything other than chaotic and exciting for as long as it lasts, which probably won’t be that long, honestly. So make sure you’re settled in and at full attention when this one gets started because it should be exciting straight away.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Tanner Boser vs Jhonata Diniz
Tanner Boser welcomes Jhonata Diniz back to Edmonton for a heavyweight clash currently set to close out the prelims.
Boser, who lives roughly 2.5 hours northeast of the host city in Bonnyville, makes his second UFC start on home soil this year, looking to rebound from his loss to Gokhan Saricam in Winnipeg back in April. Diniz fights for the first time since losing to Mario Pinto last October in Rio de Janeiro, and actually looks to make it into the Octagon this time around after his matchup with Derrick Lewis (the last time the UFC ventured to Edmonton), was cancelled after both men had weighed in.
Julian LeBlanc vs Gilbert Urbina
Julien Leblanc welcomes recent Contender Series graduate Nick Galanti to the UFC in this middleweight matchup on Saturday’s prelims.
Limited Tickets Remain For UFC Edmonton | Get Yours Here
A standout on the Canadian regional circuit for a number of years, Leblanc got overwhelmed in his promotional debut in April, landing on the wrong side of a first-round finish in Winnipeg. Galanti tapped in for Gilbert Urbina and makes the walk for the first time just over seven weeks after claiming his spot on the roster with a 35-second stoppage win that pushed his winning streak to six.
Javad Mahjoub vs Joel Faglier
It’s a clash of unbeaten heavyweight newcomers here as Olympic judoka Javad Mahjoub takes on Joel Faglier.
Perfect in five fights and training out of the Tristar Gym in Montreal, Mahjoub, who competed on the IOC Refugee Olympic team in 2020, looks to build on the momentum that has seen him win four of his five bouts by first-round stoppage. Faglier replaces Louis Sutherland and carries a 6-0 mark into the Octagon, with the 25-year-old having most recently beaten UFC vet Cody East in February.
Mackenzie Stiller vs Katlyn Cerminara
TUF 34 alum Mackenzie Stiller jumps up a division for the chance to make her promotional debut, stepping in against returning former title challenger Katlyn Cerminara.
Stiller, who competed on Team Bisping and lost in the opening round to Delphine Benouaich, replaces Canadian Jamey-Lyn Horth, and carries a 6-1 record with five submission finishes into this one. Fighting for the first time since UFC 299, Cerminara looks to begin her return from having her first child with the kind of win that immediately gets her back into the thick of things in the 125-pound weight class.
Chad Anheliger vs Steven Koslow
Canadian veteran Chad Anheliger ends a near two-year hiatus as he steps back into the fray with fellow returnee Steven Koslow on Saturday.
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Fighting out of Calgary, Anheliger hasn’t competed since the last Fight Night event in Edmonton, where he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in a competitive bout with TUF alum Cody Gibson. Koslow has been out of action since a short-notice assignment against Cameron Saaiman at UFC 282 in December 2022, and looks to bounce back from his first career loss here.
Melissa Croden vs Chelsea Chandler
Melissa Croden and Chelsea Chandler go head-to-head early in the evening in a battle of bantamweights seeking to continue working their way forward in the division.
This will be Croden’s fourth UFC appearance in 364 days and third on home soil, which has thus far proven fruitful as she won her debut in Vancouver last October and scored a quality win in Winnipeg earlier this year. Chandler picked up her most impressive win to date back in June, securing a first-round submission win over Priscila Cachoeira that she hopes will serve as the start of a strong run of positive results now that she’s healthy and refocused.
Cody Chovancek vs SuYoung Yoo
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 grad Cody Chovancek looks to start the night off right for the home side as he makes his promotional debut against SuYoung Yoo.
Unbeaten in nine pro fights, “The Best Fisherman in MMA” scored a third-round knockout win to earn his contract and has spent this camp preparing alongside teammates Mike Malott and Jasmine Jasudavicius. Yoo won the Road to UFC Season 3 bantamweight tournament and his first two UFC appearances before getting out-grappled and submitted by Elijah Smith earlier this year, to fall to 16-4 overall.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.