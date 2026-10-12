Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Edmonton

Blanchfield registered a unanimous decision win over Rose Namajunas the last time the UFC was in Edmonton and followed it up last year by avenging her debated first loss to Tracy Cortez at UFC 322 in New York City. Now 8-1 in the UFC and 14-2 overall, Blanchfield, who sits at No. 3 in the Meta rankings and No. 4 in the media rankings, is trying to chase down her first championship opportunity and could get there with a statement effort on Saturday.

Jasudavicius also won on the previous Edmonton card, submitting Ariane da Silva in the third round and claiming a Performance of the Night bonus for her efforts. She bounced back from her loss to Manon Fiorot last October with a decision win over Karine Silva in April and can take a huge step forward in the title chase if she’s able to upset Blanchfield this weekend.

In addition to being an important divisional matchup, there is also a little tension between the two as Jasudavicius handed Blanchfield’s main training partner and close friend Fatima Kline her first career loss a couple of summers back, and the Niagara Top Team rep hasn’t been shy about mentioning it in the past. Alexa Grasso sits as the clubhouse leader in the chase for the next title opportunity after beating Manon Fiorot at Noche UFC, and now these two step into the fray looking to make their case this weekend.

Kyle Nelson vs Cristian Perez

Canadian veteran Kyle Nelson rolls out the red carpet for recent Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad Cristian Perez as he makes his first trip into the UFC Octagon this weekend.