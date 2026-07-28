Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Belgrade

This weekend, Belgrade, Serbia becomes the 170th city and 33rd country to play host to a UFC event as UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez touches down at Belgrade Arena on Saturday with a 14-fight card loaded with local talents and headlined by an all-action welterweight affair between streaking Serbian Uroš Medić and returning American veteran Daniel Rodriguez.
First-time international events are always electric, and this one should be no different as the fight card features a compelling mix of bouts with divisional significance and serious questions hovering over them and some sure-fire bangers that will set the Octagon alight.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend.
Main Event:Uroš Medić vs Daniel Rodriguez
Location: Belgrade Arena — Belgrade, Serbia
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Jan Błachowicz vs Navajo Stirling
- Aleksandar Rakić vs Marcin Tybura
- Duško Todorović vs Robert Valentin
- Vlasto Čepo vs Gilbert Urbina
- Miloš Janičić vs Noah Gugnon
The Octagon has landed in Serbia FOR THE FIRST TIME— UFC (@ufc) July 27, 2026
It's #UFCBelgrade Fight Week!
[ LIVE AUG 1 at 1pmET on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/PBMeasaHxM
Prelim Matches:
- Ľudovít Klein vs Tofiq Musayev
- Oban Elliott vs Michael Oliveira
- Borislav Nikolić vs Mark Vologdin
- Dennis Buzukja vs Bogdan Grad
- Mateusz Rębecki vs Kyle Prepolec
- Nina Milošević vs Hailey Cowan
- Jovan Leka vs Alexander Poppeck
- Marina Spasić vs Stephanie Luciano
Main Event Matchup: Uroš Medić vs Daniel Rodriguez
The only ranked Serbian fighter on the roster, Uroš Medić makes his first main event appearance at home against ever-game Californian Daniel Rodriguez to close out this weekend’s fight card.
FULL FIGHTS: Medić vs Neal | Rodriguez vs Ponzinibbio
Medic has gone 5-2 since moving up to welterweight but really hit his stride late last year. Dominant finishes over Gilbert Urbina and Muslim Salikhov filled him with confidence and got his momentum rolling before he sauntered into Houston and sparked Geoff Neal in February, advancing to 13-3 overall while maintaining his 100-percent finishing rate.
California’s Rodriguez ventures overseas also riding a three-fight winning streak and competing for the first time since besting Kevin Holland last July at UFC 318 in New Orleans. The 39-year-old is 7-3 over his last 10 fights and proven to be a durable and game adversary for anyone who steps in against him.
Opportunities like the one in front of Medić are always fascinating, as the chance to headline is a thrill and achievement on its own, but doing it at home is something entirely different. Stylistically, this is a classic “power versus precision” matchup where Medić carries fight-ending capabilities and is always on the hunt, while Rodriguez is more of a technical fighter who looks to wear you down over time.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Jan Błachowicz vs Navajo Stirling
Originally scheduled to be a rematch between Błachowicz and Bogdan Guskov, a shuffling of the light heavyweight deck created the opportunity for Stirling to step in against the former champion this weekend.
Watch This & Every UFC Event On Paramount+
The 43-year-old Blachowicz touches down in Belgrade in a very precarious position, having done without a win over his last four (0-2-2) and with only one win — in a fight he was winning, but that ended as a result of an injury — since defending the light heavyweight strap against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. He has dealt with multiple surgeries and injuries over the last few years but also weathered the storm in his initial encounter with Guskov and gave both Carlos Ulberg and Alex Pereira tough fights before that, making it difficult to pin down where he fits in the division at the moment.
Stirling is a star on the rise, having followed up a successful rookie campaign with a pair of stoppage wins already in 2026. The City Kickboxing man is a fundamentally sound technician, but as his confidence continues to grow, he’s fighting with a greater sense of urgency, which in turn is bringing about more pressure and opportunities to finish.
Will Błachowicz finally bounce back and get his hand raised, or can Stirling continue this roll and climb into contention in the 205-pound weight class?
Aleksandar Rakic vs Marcin Tybura
After 20 starts at light heavyweight, Aleksandar Rakic makes the move up to heavyweight to test the waters, stepping in with Polish veteran Marcin Tybura in the middle of this weekend’s main card.
UFC ABU DHABI REWIND: Final Results | Official Scorecards
If Błachowicz is in a precarious position, Rakic is up against it, having dropped four straight dating back to his injury against the former champion. Physically, he has the frame to fit in the division, and social media shows that he’s put on mass in the right way, but the difference between divisions is vast and navigating that divide is a huge challenge for anyone hoping to make that move.
Tybura has settled into playing this role in the heavyweight division and has been a quality litmus test, all things considered. He’s 10-5 over his last 15 fights, with the losses coming to individuals previously or currently stationed ahead of him in the rankings, and the wins coming against a collection of hopefuls that were not ready and vets that could match his level.
The key question here is going to be how Rakic’s game translates up a division, as Tybura is as established and steadfast in his approach as anyone in the heavyweight ranks. If the Austrian fighter with Serbian heritage can be athletic and dynamic, things could get interesting, but Tybura does not go away easily and will not wilt under the initial pressure Rakic presents.
Dusko Todorovic vs Robert Valentin
Serbian Dusko Todorovic and Switzerland’s Robert Valentin meet in this middleweight pairing of shoulder programming grads looking to collect a second consecutive win this weekend.
Todorovic, who came off Season 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series, fights at home for the first time in the UFC, coming off a first-round stoppage win over Jose Daniel Medina last September where he showcased his grappling skills and improved Fight IQ. The 32-year-old has struggled to find consistency inside the Octagon, but with a partisan crowd behind him on Saturday, you best believe we’re going to see the best version of “Thunder” yet.
TUF 32 finalist Valentin registered an emotional first-round submission win of his own in April, tapping out Julien Leblanc to collect his first UFC win, which he dedicated to his late mother. He looked much more decisive and settled in Winnipeg, and if he can carry that forward here, “Robzilla” has a real chance to turn his first win into the start of a winning streak this weekend.
ZUFFA BOXING 09: Final Results + Scorecards | Edgar Berlanga Ring Interview
Neither of these men is particularly fond of allowing the judges to decide their fate once they step into the fray, with 22 of their combined 24 wins ending inside the distance. Make sure you’re settled in and ready for action once these two hit the Octagon this weekend.
Vlasto Cepo vs Gilbert Urbina
Serbian veteran Vlasto Cepo gets the chance to compete on the biggest stage in the sport in his home nation, stepping in against TUF alum Gilbert Urbina.
The 31-year-old Cepo owns a 14-3 record overall with a 100 percent finishing rate and a two-fight winning streak in tow. He has been competing under the Oktagon MMA banner for the last four years and change but has been out of action since collecting a first-round stoppage win last October.
Urbina tagged into the finale of the middleweight tournament on Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter back in 2021, losing to Bryan Battle, and has had mixed results since. After posting his first UFC win over Orion Cosce, the New Mexico-based battler has dropped consecutive contests by first-round stoppage, dropping his record to 7-4 overall.
This feels like one of those matchups where someone is getting laid out, and it’s probably going to be early, and it’s probably going to be violent, so you’re probably going to want to be paying close attention.
Milos Janicic vs Noah Gugnon
Milos Janicic and Noah Gugnon open the main card in a matchup of lightweight newcomers looking to start their UFC careers off on a positive note.
Watch This & Every UFC Event On Paramount+
The 29-year-old Janicic becomes the first fighter from Montenegro to compete in the Octagon, doing so while riding an eight-fight winning streak that dates back to 2020 and has not involved the judges. He has been mixing up his martial arts in recent years, dabbling in boxing, kickboxing, and custom rules (dirty boxing) bouts, posting another four wins and one loss in those arenas, and comes into this one having beaten longtime UFC lightweight Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira in his last MMA appearance at the close of last year.
The 25-year-old Gugnon carries a 9-2 record and five-fight winning streak into his shared debut with Janicic. All his wins have come inside the distance with a two-to-one split between T/KO and submissions, with each of his last three victories coming under the Ares FC shingle against opponents with a combined 19-3 record at the time they fought.
Which of these debuting talents will emerge victorious and who will have a disappointing memory of their first foray into the UFC cage?
Preliminary Card Pairings
Ludovit Klein vs Tofiq Musayev
Ludovit Klein meets Tofiq Musayev in a clash of veteran lightweights that wraps up Saturday’s prelims in Belgrade.
Klein wasted little time getting back into the win column after Mateusz Gamrot snapped his lengthy unbeaten streak but suffered an ankle injury in that victory over Mateusz Rebecki that has kept him out of action ever since. Musayev garnered his first UFC victory last time out, but a blatant fence grab to stop a suplex and uncalled headbutt definitely put a damper on his otherwise entertaining performance.
Oban Elliott vs Michael Oliveira
Oban Elliott looks to stop a two-fight skid and begin rebuilding momentum as he welcomes unbeaten DWCS grad Michael Oliveira to the Octagon for the first time.
Purchase Tickets For UFC 330 In Philadelphia!
After a flat outing in Azerbaijan last June, Elliott got clocked and subbed by Jonathan Micallef early in the year, suffering a broken orbital in the process, resulting in another extended hiatus. Unbeaten in nine fights with eight finishes, Oliveira is a physical specimen who dominated current UFC welterweight Victor Valenzuela to earn his contract last season.
Borislav Nikolic vs Mark Vologdin
Serbian veteran Borislav Nikolic gets a short-notice opportunity inside the Octagon this weekend as he steps up to face all-action Russian Mark Vologdin.
The 33-year-old Nikolic tags in for Josias Musasa, brandishing a 16-2 record, a six-fight winning streak and finishes in all but one of his wins. Between his Contender Series bout last year and his debut in Winnipeg in April, Vologdin has quickly established himself as must-see TV in the bantamweight division, bringing a bottomless gas tank, high motor, and toughness for days with him into the Octagon each time he competes.
Dennis Buzukja vs Bogdan Grad
Dana White’s Contender Series alums Dennis Buzukja and Bogdan Grad meet here in a clash of featherweights hoping to right the ship.
Still just 28 years old, Buzukja has gone 1-4 in five appearances under the UFC lights after earning a win, but not a contract on Season 6 of the annual talent-search series. Grad won his debut with a gutsy comeback and stoppage of Lucas Alexander but has since dropped each of his last two outings, coming in off a second-round stoppage loss to unbeaten Scouser Luke Riley last November.
Mateusz Rebecki vs Kyle Prepolec
Sound the klaxons — this is a banger alert!
Rebecki is allergic to being in a boring fight, having earned three straight Fight of the Night bonuses before his loss to Grant Dawson in May. The same can be said about Prepolec, who paired off with Drew Dober last October to earn some extra bank and will definitely be looking to match Rebecki’s energy levels and output in this one.
Nina Milosevic vs Hailey Cowan
Promising Serbian newcomer Nina Milosevic puts her eight-fight winning streak on the line against DWCS grad Hailey Cowan in this preliminary card contest in the bantamweight division.
Zuffa Boxing Comes To London September 26! Register Your Interest Here.
“Queen Beast” lost her debut and has been rolling ever since, posting eight straight wins and five finishes to earn a call to the Octagon. Cowan touches down in Belgrade still searching for her first UFC victory, having most recently landed on the receiving end of a sharp knee from Alice Pereira back in April.
Jovan Leka vs Alexander Poppeck
Contender Series alums meet in Serbia as Jovan Leka faces off with Alexander Poppeck in the night’s first heavyweight pairing.
Leka scored a unanimous decision win over Azamat Nuftillaev last October and has since added a pair of first-round finishes to his resume to advance to 13-2 and secure a chance to compete on the biggest stage in the sport. Poppeck faced Jamahal Hill all the way back in Season 3, and has gone 12-2 with one no contest since, resulting in his getting the call to replace Max Gimenis here.
Marina Spasic vs Stephanie Luciano
Strawweights get the action started in Belgrade this weekend as local Marina Spasic meets Stephanie Luciano.
Owner of a 7-1 record with six stoppages, Spasic looks to build on her April finish of Samara Santos at ARMMADA 17 when she makes the walk to the Octagon on Saturday before the partisan Serbian crowd. A member of the DWCS Class of ’23, Luciano has gone 2-1 over her first three UFC appearances, most recently submitting Ravena Oliveira last October in Vancouver.