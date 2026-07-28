Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Belgrade

California’s Rodriguez ventures overseas also riding a three-fight winning streak and competing for the first time since besting Kevin Holland last July at UFC 318 in New Orleans. The 39-year-old is 7-3 over his last 10 fights and proven to be a durable and game adversary for anyone who steps in against him.

Opportunities like the one in front of Medić are always fascinating, as the chance to headline is a thrill and achievement on its own, but doing it at home is something entirely different. Stylistically, this is a classic “power versus precision” matchup where Medić carries fight-ending capabilities and is always on the hunt, while Rodriguez is more of a technical fighter who looks to wear you down over time.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Jan Błachowicz vs Navajo Stirling

Originally scheduled to be a rematch between Błachowicz and Bogdan Guskov, a shuffling of the light heavyweight deck created the opportunity for Stirling to step in against the former champion this weekend.

Watch This & Every UFC Event On Paramount+

The 43-year-old Blachowicz touches down in Belgrade in a very precarious position, having done without a win over his last four (0-2-2) and with only one win — in a fight he was winning, but that ended as a result of an injury — since defending the light heavyweight strap against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. He has dealt with multiple surgeries and injuries over the last few years but also weathered the storm in his initial encounter with Guskov and gave both Carlos Ulberg and Alex Pereira tough fights before that, making it difficult to pin down where he fits in the division at the moment.