Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

The undisputed UFC heavyweight title is on the line as champion Tom Aspinall faces off with No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year.

Aspinall competes for the first time since successfully defending his interim title last summer at UFC 304, where he knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the first round, avenging his previous injury-stoppage loss to the American contender. The British standout was promoted to undisputed champion earlier this summer and looks to build on his 8-1 record inside the Octagon and 15-3 mark overall.

WATCH: UFC 321 Countdown | Tom Aspinall: Road To Undisputed | The Documentary

A former interim champion and two-time undisputed title challenger, the 35-year-old Gane has earned consecutive victories over Alexander Volkov and Serghei Spivac as he seeks to capture the one win that has escaped him thus far in his UFC tenure. Sporting a 13-2 record overall and 10-2 mark inside the Octagon, his only two setbacks have come when the undisputed title has been on the line.

Aspinall and Gane are cut from a different cloth than most of their heavyweight contemporaries: light on their feet, swift with their strikes, and difficult to contend with in every phase, they are the clear top two talents in the division, which is why this pairing is so captivating. They have nine combined wins over the next 10 competitors positioned behind them in the rankings, setting the stage for this epic showdown to determine the next dominant force to rule the UFC heavyweight ranks.

UFC Strawweight Championship Co-Main Event: Virna Jandiroba vs Mackenzie Dern