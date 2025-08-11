Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

Middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis looks to defend his place atop the division once more as he welcomes the challenge of unbeaten marauder Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 319 main event.

The South African titleholder continues to deliver more dominant performances and eliminate room for questioning his standing as the best middleweight in the world with each successive outing. He earned his second successful title defense earlier this year by thoroughly outworking former champ Sean Strickland in a rematch of their UFC 297 encounter, which extended Du Plessis’ record to 9-0 in the UFC and 23-2 overall.

Five years after exploding onto the scene with three wins in two months, Chimaev finally lands in his first championship fight, aiming to maintain his unblemished record while proving he’s every bit the unstoppable force many have long believed him to be. The now 31-year-old standout secured this opportunity with a first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker last October that was closer to a mugging than a competitive matchup, and silenced any questions about his health or his ability to hang with the very best in the world.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 319 | UFC Shanghai | UFC Paris

This is an absolutely fascinating matchup because despite all their successes, there are questions that remain on both sides and cases to be made in favor of each man. More than any fight either has engaged in to this point, Saturday’s main event is going to be the proving ground for both Du Plessis and Chimaev, and have an unquestionable impact on how we look at each in the present and going forward.

This is going to be special.

ADDITIONAL MAIN CARD MATCHUPS

Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico