Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

The finale to this weekend’s fight card pits Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira against one another with the vacant lightweight title hanging in the balance.

Topuria moves up to the 155-pound weight class following a monumental year at featherweight in 2024, where he claimed the title with a second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski before successfully defending the strap by finishing Max Holloway in the third round of their late October tussle in Abu Dhabi. Now the undefeated 28-year-old ventures up a division in search of another championship victory and a place alongside the nine individuals that have held UFC gold in two weight classes.

Oliveira steps into the Octagon looking to etch his name in the history books as well, seeking to become the first fighter to ever win the UFC lightweight title on two separate occasions. Last year, “Do Bronxs” dropped a competitive decision to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 before rebounding with a dominant decision win over Michael Chandler at UFC 309 in New York City, moving him into a three-way tie with Donald Cerrone and Andrei Arlovski for the second-most wins in UFC history.

There are myriad questions that hang over this contest, including how Topuria will handle the move up in weight, and how the former champion Oliveira will approach this matchup. All of those queries and several others will be answered in 25 minutes or less as these two battle it out for divisional supremacy on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Flyweight Championship Co-Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France