Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad faces off with streaking Australian Jack Della Maddalena in his first defense of the UFC welterweight title.

Muhammad claimed the belt with a dominant effort against Leon Edwards last summer in Manchester, venturing across the pond to down the British titleholder and bring the belt back to Chicago. He’s won six straight and is unbeaten in his last 11 outings, using his signature blend of pressure and conditioning to absolutely suffocate everyone that has been stationed across from him over the last six years.

WATCH: Embedded All Episodes

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’21, Della Maddalena has gone 7-0 since matriculating to the Octagon, registering finishes in five of those contests. The Perth man has shown an innate ability to do what is needed to win, as evidenced by his consecutive narrow wins over Bassil Hafez and Kevin Holland, as well as his come-from-behind finish of Gilbert Burns in his last appearance at UFC 299.

Stylistically, this profiles as a “grappler versus striker” battle, but the reality is that each of these men is more well-rounded than such a designation suggests, and it’s more likely going to play out as a test of wills and mettle. Can Muhammad continue his unchecked mauling of welterweight standouts, or will Della Maddalena become just the third Australian to hold UFC gold?

Flyweight Championship Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot