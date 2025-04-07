Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Brian Ortega in their UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes face off in Saturday night’s main event with the vacant UFC featherweight title hanging in the balance.

This weekend marks Volkanovski’s first action since losing the title to Ilia Topuria last February at UFC 298. After fighting four times in 360 days and getting knocked out in consecutive contests, the Australian legend pressed pause and reset all at once, backing away for a little over a year in order to make a run at reclaiming the throne he occupied from over four years.

Lopes’ rise in the ranks is a juxtaposition to his opponent’s struggles, as the 30-year-old Brazilian posted five wins in 13 months to establish himself as a serious title threat in the featherweight division. Last time out at UFC 306, Lopes rocked Brian Ortega in the early stages, continuing to dominate the action throughout en route to a clean sweep of the scorecards.

UFC 314 COUNTDOWN: Volkanovski vs Lopes | Chandler vs Pimblett | Full Episode

There are so many questions that will be answered in this fight, on both sides, and the reality is that it’s one of those contests where numerous possibilities for how it plays out are all realistic. Does “Alexander the Great” still have something to offer and a second reign inside of him? Is Lopes ready to be the hunted after shining as the hunter since arriving on the scene?

It’s a fascinating stylistic matchup and a huge crossroads moment for both men, and the division as a whole, and I cannot wait to see how everything unfolds.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett