Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2

You might think I’m being hyperbolic, but those that know me know that I’ve gone back and done the research, and while there have been some events that delivered outstanding performances and exceeded expectations, it’s hard to point to one featuring both as great a collection of talent and as many consequential fights as the slate set to take place this weekend at the stunning Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The opening bout of the evening features a ranked flyweight veteran taking on a promising, unbeaten youngster and it never stops being awesome. Featuring a host of skilled emerging competitors and five bouts between ranked competitors leading into a pair of fascinating championship contests to close out the night, Saturday’s first pay-per-view event of 2025 has the potential to set the bar for “Event of the Year” relatively high right out of the gates.

Not convinced this card is as good as I’m suggesting? Keep reading, and trust me when I tell you that you’re going to be counting down the hours until the weekend arrives once you’re done.

Let’s get into it.