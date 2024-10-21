Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

The 33-year-old Murphy enters with a 6-0-1 record inside the Octagon and sporting a 14-0-1 mark overall. His first four UFC appearances took place in Abu Dhabi, and in May he picked up his biggest win to date by out-working Edson Barboza over five rounds.

A consummate pro and rankings fixture, Ige had a breakout moment in June, jumping into a fight with Diego Lopes on four hours’ notice, pushing the Brazilian every step of the way while landing on the wrong side of 29-28 scores across the board. The Xtreme Couture representative earned a first-round knockout win over Andre Fili earlier in the year and comes into this one looking to further improve his place in the division.

These two were scheduled to compete in February, but Murphy was forced to withdraw, resulting in Ige staying on the card and sparking Fili. It’s an outstanding test for the undefeated Brit and a good opportunity for the Hawaiian to re-affirm his standing as a perennial tough out in the 145-pound weight class.

Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakic

Light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic clash in a critical matchup just a few weeks after Alex Pereira successfully defended his title for a third time this year.

Ankalaev opened the year with a second-round knockout win over Johnny Walker in the first main event of 2024, resolving things with the Brazilian after their meeting at UFC 294 last October ended in a no contest following an illegal knee. The 32-year-old standout is unbeaten in his last dozen fights, and brings one of the most complete skill sets in the division into the Octagon.