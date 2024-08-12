Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

More than a year after staring each other down in the Octagon and with the roles now reversed, Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will finally meet for the UFC middleweight title this weekend.

Du Plessis claimed the title in January, earning a split decision win over Sean Strickland in a hard-fought, competitive battle that extended the South African’s record to 7-0 in the UFC and 21-2 overall. While questions will always linger about his unconventional movements and style, there is no questioning the results Du Plessis has delivered thus far, having bested divisional fixtures like Brad Tavares, Derek Brunson, and Robert Whittaker before dethroning Strickland at UFC 297 in Toronto.

WATCH: UFC 305 Countdown | Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Adesanya competes for the first time since losing the belt to Strickland last September in Sydney in an uncharacteristically flat effort. The 35-year-old has rebounded from previous losses in impressive fashion, most recently reclaiming the middleweight strap by knocking out Alex Pereira last April at UFC 287, so it will be fascinating to see how Adesanya responds here.

This is going to sound grandiose, but it feels like the future of the middleweight division hinges on this fight, at least for the time being.

If Du Plessis wins, it ushers in a new era at the top of the division, cementing the 30-year-old as the top man in the 185-pound ranks and opening the doors to a host of fresh matchups and possibilities. If Adesanya is victorious, he’ll become the first man to hold the middleweight title thrice, returning to a throne he first claimed nearly five years ago.

