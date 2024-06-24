Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

On paper, this profiles as a potential all-star grappling clash, as both Ortega and Lopes are at their best when engaging on the canvas and attacking out of scrambles. That said, neither has ever been afraid to stand and trade, so no matter where this one plays out, expect there to be fireworks from the outset.

Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze

The middle fight on Saturday’s pay-per-view main card is the third new addition to the lineup, as Anthony Smith and Roman Dolidze face off in the final pairing of a fight that has gone through many iterations.

Questions about Smith’s standing in the division and future in the Octagon were quieted earlier this year when the former title challenger took full advantage of Vitor Petrino’s tactical miscues to collect a first-round submission win at UFC 301. The 35-year-old has been a fixture in the Top 15 since his arrival in the division six years ago, and remains a skilled, dangerous, veteran test for anyone hoping to climb the ranks at his expense.

The 35-year-old Dolidze entered 2023 on a four-fight winning streak and making headway in the middleweight division, but a loss to Marvin Vettori last year and another to Nassourdine Imavov in February sent him into this short-notice pairing on a two-fight slide. He’s fought at light heavyweight in the past, earning seven consecutive victories at 205 pounds, including his first two UFC outings, so it will be interesting to see how he handles the impromptu move back up in weight here.