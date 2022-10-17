Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

The best two lightweights on the planet finally meet inside the Octagon, as Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev clash to determine who will be the next UFC lightweight champion.

Oliveira enters on an 11-fight winning streak that includes consecutive stoppage wins over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. He was stripped of the title after missing weight by a half-pound ahead of his clash with Gaethje in May, but belt or no belt, there is no denying that “Do Bronx” has been the most dangerous and dynamic fighter in the division — if not the sport — over the last two years.

Makhachev sits one behind Oliveira in the consecutive wins department heading into Saturday’s main event, touching down in Abu Dhabi having won 10 straight, the last four by stoppage. While some will question his level of competition after several opponents have been forced out with injuries leading to dates with late replacements, the standout from Dagestan has continued to handle his business and dispatch foes with alarming quickness on his way to challenging for the title this weekend.

In addition to this being a clash between the top two fighters in the division at the moment, it’s also a fascinating stylistic battle, as Oliveira is most dangerous on the ground and in grappling situations, which is precisely where Makhachev wants to be, as well. They have very different styles, and the Brazilian is certainly the more fluid and explosive striker of the two, but it will be captivating to see how everything finally plays out when these two hit the Octagon and close out UFC 280.

Is it Saturday yet?

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw