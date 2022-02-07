Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

There is a symmetry to the second pay-per-view of the year being headlined by a championship sequel — second event, second fight between two rivals — and after the first of each was gripping from start-to-finish, it’s time to find out if this weekend is more The Empire Strikes Back or Speed 2: Cruise Control.

The odds are stacked in favor of the former, because like Empire, this weekend’s return to pay-per-view has an all-star cast across the board, with key matchups between contenders, emerging talents facing tenured veterans, and a couple promising newcomers all making their way to the Octagon ahead of the top-billed tandem that will close things out battling for championship gold.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap for this weekend. May the force be with you!

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker

When Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker step into the Octagon on Saturday night, it will have been two years, four months, and seven days since their first clash for the undisputed UFC middleweight title.

Adesanya won the first encounter, entering as the interim champ and completing his incredible ascent to the top of the division by collecting a second-round stoppage victory at UFC 243. It was a classic Adesanya performance, as he showcased sharp striking, deft counters, and the defensive smoothness that makes him difficult to hit, even when you think you’ve got him dead to rights.

Whittaker was fighting for the first time in well over a year after having dealt with an emergency surgery earlier in the year, entering the cage frayed and feeling burnt out. He looked the part as well, forcing the action and reaching on strikes where he’s traditionally more patient and technical, resulting in his getting dropped at the close of the first and stopped just after the midway point of the second.