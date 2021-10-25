Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

JAN BLACHOWICZ VS. GLOVER TEIXEIRA

Clearly, the old guys have still got it as 38-year-old champion Jan Blachowicz puts his light heavyweight title on the line for the second time this year, squaring off with Glover Teixeira, who turns 43 two days prior to this contest, in the main event of the UFC’s return to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Blachowicz completed an unexpected march to the top of the division last fall, securing a second-round stoppage victory over Dominick Reyes to earn his fourth straight win and claim the vacant light heavyweight title. A little less than six months later, the Polish veteran became the first fighter to defeat Israel Adesanya, turning back the middleweight champion as he attempted to become the fifth two-weight titleholder in UFC history.

As unexpected as the champion’s rise to the top of the division may be, the challenger’s return to a second title fight might be even more surprising, as more than seven years after facing Jon Jones at UFC 172, Teixeira is back for a second crack at the light heavyweight title.

He too arrives in Abu Dhabi riding a five-fight winning streak, having earned consecutive stoppage wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos last year to secure his place as the No. 1 contender. Tougher than shoe leather and fighting for the 40th time on Saturday, Teixeira has been a staple in the division for the last decade, facing every contender to pass through the 205-pound weight class, recapturing his top form at a time when most of his contemporaries have already called it quits.

In addition to simply being excited to see these two standout veterans headline a star-studded show and battle for championship gold, this should be an outstanding fight, as both Blachowicz and Teixeira have full and diverse arsenals and a shared affinity for throwing smoke and keeping the judges out of the decision-making process.

Will the champion retain his title and improve his position in the Fighter of the Year race or will the challenger further his legend by claiming UFC gold for the first time?

PETR YAN VS. CORY SANDHAGEN

With bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling on the shelf with a neck injury, standouts Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen clash in Abu Dhabi with the interim title hanging in the balance.

Yan claimed the vacant title last summer on Fight Island with a fifth-round stoppage win over Jose Aldo that pushed his record inside the Octagon to 7-0 and extended his winning streak to double digits. Late in his title defense against Sterling in March, the Russian landed an illegal knee that rendered the challenger unable to continue, resulting in a disqualification.

Sandhagen followed up his October knockout win over Marlon Moraes with a brilliant flying knee finish of Frankie Edgar in February before landing on the wrong side of a split decision verdict this summer opposite returning former champ TJ Dillashaw. Despite the setback, no one questions the Elevation Fight Team member’s place in the division and talent as a fighter, and both should be on full display when he steps in with Yan on Saturday.

Though it’s rare for two athletes coming off of losses to battle for championship gold, few, if any, would argue that Yan and Sandhagen are not two of the best — and perhaps the two best — bantamweights on the planet. This alignment makes perfect sense given that Sterling and Dillashaw are each still recovering from surgical procedures earlier in the year, and whether there is an interim title on the line or not, this should be an absolutely electric affair ahead of the light heavyweight finale this weekend.