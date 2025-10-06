Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Rio

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Former champ Charles Oliveira looks to remain unbeaten in Brazil when he welcomes veteran standout Mateusz Gamrot to Rio in this fascinating main event pairing in the lightweight division.

“Do Bronx” went undefeated on his way up the regional ranks and has since posted six wins in as many UFC starts at home, earning seven bonuses along the way. He’s alternated wins and losses over his last six fights and enters here following his first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in June.

The 34-year-old Gamrot raised his hand to replace Rafael Fiziev when the talented striker was forced out of the main event with a knee injury. “Gamer” earned a unanimous decision win over Ludovit Klein earlier this year and touches down in Brazil having won four of his last five to cement his standing as a Top 10 talent in the 155-pound weight class.

Business is picking up in the lightweight ranks at the moment, and this is one of the matchups that will have an obvious impact on how things line up heading into the final couple of months of 2025. Oliveira has never lost consecutive bouts at lightweight, while Gamrot is looking to force his way into the title conversation with a win.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Montel Jackson