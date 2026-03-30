Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

Ribeiro, who earned his spot on the roster with a first-round knockout win over Bruno Lopes, has posted results in sets of two thus far in his UFC career, losing his first two before winning a pair of contests, and dropping two more. His second of those two victories came at the outset of last year when he faced another undefeated Contender Series grad, Diyar Nurgozhay, which is an interesting little wrinkle to this one.

A lot of people are understandably high on Yakhyaev, with good reason, but it’s important to remember that he just turned 25 in January, has made all of eight professional appearances, and he’s yet to face any truly established competition. His upside is immense, and the excitement is justified, but neither his last outing nor this one should be held out as anything more than early career challenges for a promising young talent.

Ethyn Ewing vs Rafael Estevam

One of last year’s surprise breakout fighters returns to welcome an undefeated Brazilian to the bantamweight division as Ethyn Ewing faces off with DWCS alum Rafael Estevam.

Ewing showed out on incredibly short notice last November in New York City, rolling into UFC 322 and earning a unanimous decision win over Malcolm Wellmaker that made everyone immediately sit up and take notice of the now 9-2 Californian. But now comes the hard part: trying to follow up on that performance and build into a genuine emerging threat in the talent-rich 135-pound weight class.