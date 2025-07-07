Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Nashville

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The most experienced heavyweight on the roster steps in with a recent Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate in Saturday’s fascinating main event as Derrick Lewis squares up with Tallison Teixeira.

Lewis returns to action for the first time since stopping Rodrigo Nascimento last spring in St. Louis after his planned bout in Edmonton last November was scuttled at the 11th hour when he suffered a medical issue following his weight cut. The man with the most knockouts in UFC history remains a consistent presence in the heavyweight Top 15 and has not lost to an opponent stationed outside the Top 10 since the early days of his UFC tenure.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC Nashville | UFC 318 | UFC Abu Dhabi | UFC 319

Simply put, Teixeira has been a wrecking machine thus far in his career, posting eight wins in as many starts while never allowing any of his opponents to stay in the fight for more than five minutes. After blowing through Arthur Lopes last season to earn his place on the roster, the towering Brazilian dispatched Justin Tafa in 35 seconds to win his debut, putting him on the fast track to contention after just one fight.

This is a classic “veteran versus prospect” pairing and a position Lewis is exceptionally familiar with, having been stationed opposite promising up-and-comers many times throughout his career. The results in those bouts have been mixed, though he won the last one, and represents a colossal step-up in competition for the 25-year-old Lucas Martins trainee.

Additional Main Card Bouts

Stephen Thompson vs Gabriel Bonfim