Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Paris

Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho clash in the main event, with position in the middleweight title chase — and perhaps even a championship opportunity — hanging in the balance.

After competing in the co-main event last year, Imavov moves up one place to headline in his adopted hometown for the first time. The 30-year-old has won four straight, building off his victory over Brendan Allen last September with a second-round stoppage win over Israel Adesanya in February, while continuing to show meaningful little improvements and adjustments each time out.

It took Borralho two tries to convince UFC President Dana White to give him a contract on Season 5 of the Contender Series, and through seven appearances, it’s proven to have been a wise decision, as the Brazilian has yet to lose inside the Octagon. The Fighting Nerds leader picked up a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Jared Cannonier last time out in his first main event assignment, and now ventures into hostile territory look to replicate the effort and remain undefeated in the UFC.

This is the first of two crucial middleweight main events scheduled to take place in the next six or seven weeks; the other is between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez in Vancouver. A dominant showing for either man here would make them the clubhouse leader in the push to be the first to face new champ Khamzat Chimaev, and those stakes should add to this being a heated and highly competitive battle to close out this weekend’s show.

Co-Main Event: Benoît Saint Denis vs Mauricio Ruffy