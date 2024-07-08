Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Denver

Former strawweight queen Rose Namajunas headlines at home as she looks to cement her contender status in the flyweight division, while Tracy Cortez looks to make the most of a massive short notice opportunity in Saturday night’s main event.

After dropping her divisional debut last fall in Paris, Namajunas rebounded in March with a five-round unanimous decision win over Amanda Ribas to solidify her position in the pecking order and get things moving in the right direction again. The 32-year-old two-time champion remains one of the most skilled and talented fighters on the roster, and a second consecutive win could put her in a position to challenge for the title in 2025.

Cortez jumped at the chance to replace Maycee Barber in the main event, shifting out of her bout with Miranda Maverick next week to headline for the first time. The Fight Ready MMA representative is 5-0 inside the Octagon and has won 11 straight overall, though Namajunas represents a considerable step up in competition for the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate.

The short-notice nature of this fight is an interesting wrinkle, as you never know how each fighter is going to react to the situation. Namajunas has a considerable edge in experience on all fronts, but there is something to be said about the confidence that comes with playing with house money, as Cortez will be here.

Other Main Card Matchups:

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Muslim Salikhov