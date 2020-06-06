Fight by Fight Preview: Fight Island Edition

CALVIN KATTAR VS. DAN IGE

Featherweights coming off the biggest victories of their respective careers waste little time getting back into the fray as Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige ready to potentially go five rounds in the midweek main event.

A couple weeks shy of his the four-year anniversary of his UFC debut, Kattar enters this one off a nasty second-round technical knockout win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 where he laid out the veteran with a sharp elbow midway through the frame. It was an impressive return to the win column following last November’s decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov in Moscow and an affirmation that the New England Cartel member is a legitimate threat in the 145-pound weight class.

A week after Kattar flattened Stephens, Ige edged out Edson Barboza on the scorecards to extend his winning streak to six and claim a spot in the Top 10. The 28-year-old Hawaiian has proven his mettle over his last three outings (not that it was ever really in question) and has established himself as a tough out in the ultra-competitive division.

There is currently a quartet of fighters jockeying for top spot on the list of contenders in the featherweight ranks, and the winner of this one will slot in behind that group. Kattar has already staked out that territory, which makes his readiness to hustle right back into the cage and face the dangerous Ige all the more impressive, while the Las Vegas-based Contender Series alum can take his second major step forward in three months with a victory here.

Both men have shown a propensity for going forward and throwing hands, return fire be damned, so this featherweight main event should be electric from the outset.