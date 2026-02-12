Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 03

The Meta APEX is all set to host another night of top-class boxing with two colossal heavyweight knockout artists set to go head-to-head in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 03.
Before the fists fly on Sunday night, let's break down the full bout sheet ahead of fight night in Las Vegas.
Main Event: Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin
The main event of the evening will feature two hard-hitting heavyweights as Nigeria's Efe Ajagba takes on American former world champion Charles Martin.
Ajagba arrives in Las Vegas looking to bounce back into the win column after battling to a majority draw with Martin Bakolie in Riyadh in March 2025. The matchup was a closely-contested affair over the 10 rounds, and after the majority draw verdict was announced, many felt Ajagba was a touch unlucky not to have edged the decision on the scorecards. Indeed, the one dissenting judge scored the fight Ajagba's way.
Now the Houston-based Nigerian plans to ensure there are no such controversies on the scorecards this time when the former Olympian takes on former world champion Martin, who is ending a 455-day hiatus when he returns to action in Las Vegas this weekend.
Martin held a version of the world heavyweight title for a sanctioning body, but his reign was cut short after just 84 days in 2016 when he was stopped by Anthony Joshua. Martin has since revealed that he went into that fight with a rib injury that played its part in him falling to the first defeat of his career.
The 35-fight veteran has 30 career wins, with 27 of them coming by knockout, but he hasn't fought since November 2024. With Zuffa Boxing offering a new avenue to championship glory, Martin is bidding to return to championship form by defeating fellow contender Ajagba on Sunday night.
Additional Main Card Bouts
Umar Dzambekov vs Ahmed Elbiali
In the co-main event, Austrian light heavyweight Umar Dzambekov will look to extend his perfect professional record to 14-0 when he takes on "The American Pharaoh" Ahmed Elbiali.
Los Angeles-based southpaw Dzambekov has established a reputation for being dangerous early in his fights – all of his nine career knockouts have come inside the first four rounds – and the 28-year-old is aiming to add another impressive victory to his growing resumé when he takes on Egypt's 24-1 prospect Elbiali.
The Cairo-born 35-year-old, who now fights out of Las Vegas, has 19 knockouts from his 24 career victories, and has only seen the scorecards once in the last nine years. His lone defeat during that time came against former world champion Jean Pascal back in 2017, with Elbiali heading into fight night this weekend on an eight-fight win streak.
Both men are in top form, both have knockout power, and both will be keen to make an early statement in the Zuffa Boxing light heavyweight division. Their10-round contest could deliver some of the most explosive action of the night.
Abel Mejia vs Jaybrio Pe Benito
The Zuffa Boxing matchmaking ethos is perfectly encapsulated in the main card opener, as undefeated lightweights Abel Mejia and Jaybrio Pe Benito go head to head over eight rounds.
Fighting out of El Modena, California, Mejia heads into the bout with real momentum, with his second-round knockout victory in November taking his career record to 10-0. The 22-year-old has previously campaigned for most of his young career as a super featherweight, but will make the move up to 135 pounds for his Zuffa Boxing debut on Sunday night
Making that same jump in weight is Pe Benito, whose 6-0 career includes four knockouts. Most recently, he defeated Sebastian Gutierrez via unanimous decision after six rounds.
Both men have cut their teeth on the California boxing scene, but now they'll make their first appearances in fight capital of the world as they step up to the eight-round duration for the first time in their careers.
Preliminary Card Bouts
Leonardo Ruiz vs Casey Streeter
The preliminary card is headed up by an eight-round middleweight matchup as Leonardo "Leo" Ruiz takes on "The Comeback Kid" Casey Streeter.
One of the main sparring partners for Vergil Ortiz Jr, Ruiz has finished half of his 16 career wins inside the distance, and last time out, he bounced back from his first career defeat when he defeated Jarrod Tennant over eight rounds last June.
He'll make his Zuffa Boxing debut against Portland's Streeter (15-2-2, 6 KOs), who went 3-0 in 2025 and will attempt to extend his six-fight unbeaten streak when he steps through the ropes at the Meta APEX on Sunday night.
Streeter is no stranger to tough assignments – Sunday's bout with Ruiz will be his third consecutive fight against an opponent with just one loss on their record – and he'll chase his 16th career win as he moves up to middleweight for his Zuffa Boxing debut.
Antonio Woods vs Mark Beuke
Middleweight knockout artist Antonio "Super Bad" Woods will look to add to his list of KO victims when he makes his Zuffa Boxing bow against Mark Beuke.
The pair will face off over eight rounds of middleweight action, with Woods keen to resume his winning form after his disqualification defeat in 2024 saw him lose his perfect professional record.
His DQ, for hitting on the break, may have seen him lose his 0, but he has bounced back impressively since, with back-to-back knockouts taking his career record to 14-1 (12 KOs).
Standing across the ring from him at the Meta APEX this weekend is Beuke, who arrives in Las Vegas on a nine-fight win streak that features six knockouts. The 32-year-old has bounced around the weight classes during that run, picking up victories across middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight.
Now back at middleweight, Beuke faces off against Woods in a battle between two experienced campaigners looking to make a big first impression under the Zuffa Boxing banner.
Oswaldo Molina vs Joshua Clark
Mexico's teenage lightweight prospect Oswaldo "Pitufo" Molina heads to Las Vegas for his debut on American soil, as the undefeated 8-0 talent puts his undefeated record on the line against 9-1 prospect Joshua Clark.
Molina's career to date has been spent exclusively in his homeland of Mexico, with his last five fights coming in his hometown of Guadalajara. After starting boxing at just six years of age, Molina turned pro as a 17-year-old, and he's wasted no time in adding eight wins to his record in the one year, five months since.
But on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Molina will face the toughest test of his young career to date. Minnesota's Clark has lost just once in his 10 pro fights, and his current three-fight win streak includes a notable win over previously undefeated lightweight prospect Dorian Bostic, who had knocked out all 13 of his opponents up to that point. That victory was made even more noteworthy due to the fact that Clark took the matchup on just one week's notice.
With Clark proving his worth against talented, undefeated opposition, and Molina arriving on U.S. soil looking to enhance his reputation, all the pieces are in place for a fun lightweight matchup between two young talented pros.
Emiliano Alvarado vs Devin Gantt
West Coast takes on East Coast at 122 pounds, as Emiliano Alvarado and Devin Gantt go head-to-head over six rounds, with both men chasing important victories for their respective careers.
Fighting out of Coachella, California, Alvarado has only been a pro for one year, nine months. But he's already built an impressive 9-0 resumé that includes five knockouts. The undefeated 18-year-old's last outing came during Canelo-Crawford fight week last September, where he claimed a majority-decision victory over previously undefeated Juan Garcia at Fontainebleau, Las Vegas.
His opponent Gantt heads into the bout with a 100 percent knockout rate and a chip on his shoulder. The Camden, New Jersey native turned pro as a 27-year-old and raced to 5-0, with all five wins coming by KO. But his last two outings both saw him lose out on the scorecards, with the most recent seeing him edged out via split decision.
Now, after a year and a half away from the ring, Gantt returns to action as he prepares to step through the ropes at the Meta APEX and show why his fighting moniker is "Most Dangerous".
Dariial Kuchmenov vs Jorge Lagunas
Kicking off Zuffa Boxing 03 is a lightweight matchup between unbeaten Russian prospect Dariial Kuchmenov and Mexico’s 26-fight veteran Jorge Lagunas.
Kuchmenov, 23, has a perfect 9-0 record as a pro, with seven of those victories coming by way of knockout, and he heads to Las Vegas for his first bout in the fight capital. Victory on Sunday will take his career win tally into double figures and will take his pro record on U.S. soil to 8-0.
Trying to prevent that outcome is Lagunas, who is looking to spring something of a shock by handing Kuchmenov the first loss of his career. The 30-year-old from Tijuana, Baja California, has a career record of 19 wins, 7 losses, but with 16 of those wins coming inside the distance, his power warrants respect.
Lagunas stayed very busy throughout 2025, competing five times during the calendar year, as he alternated wins and losses for a 3-2 record for the year. Now, fresh off a second-round knockout victory last time out on December 12, Lagunas is all set to compete in the United States for the very first time as he prepares to take on Kuchmenov in the opening bout of the night.