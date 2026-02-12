Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 03

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

His DQ, for hitting on the break, may have seen him lose his 0, but he has bounced back impressively since, with back-to-back knockouts taking his career record to 14-1 (12 KOs).

Standing across the ring from him at the Meta APEX this weekend is Beuke, who arrives in Las Vegas on a nine-fight win streak that features six knockouts. The 32-year-old has bounced around the weight classes during that run, picking up victories across middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight.

Now back at middleweight, Beuke faces off against Woods in a battle between two experienced campaigners looking to make a big first impression under the Zuffa Boxing banner.

Oswaldo Molina vs Joshua Clark

Mexico's teenage lightweight prospect Oswaldo "Pitufo" Molina heads to Las Vegas for his debut on American soil, as the undefeated 8-0 talent puts his undefeated record on the line against 9-1 prospect Joshua Clark.

Molina's career to date has been spent exclusively in his homeland of Mexico, with his last five fights coming in his hometown of Guadalajara. After starting boxing at just six years of age, Molina turned pro as a 17-year-old, and he's wasted no time in adding eight wins to his record in the one year, five months since.

But on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Molina will face the toughest test of his young career to date. Minnesota's Clark has lost just once in his 10 pro fights, and his current three-fight win streak includes a notable win over previously undefeated lightweight prospect Dorian Bostic, who had knocked out all 13 of his opponents up to that point. That victory was made even more noteworthy due to the fact that Clark took the matchup on just one week's notice.

With Clark proving his worth against talented, undefeated opposition, and Molina arriving on U.S. soil looking to enhance his reputation, all the pieces are in place for a fun lightweight matchup between two young talented pros.

Emiliano Alvarado vs Devin Gantt

West Coast takes on East Coast at 122 pounds, as Emiliano Alvarado and Devin Gantt go head-to-head over six rounds, with both men chasing important victories for their respective careers.