This Fight Is About Redemption For Tom Nolan

“I guess it made me more grounded. I had one loss as an amateur, went on a win streak after that. Just a good reminder I’m not invincible so I’ve got to fight smarter and I’m excited to show that.”

One thing giving Nolan confidence heading into the bout with Martinez is that this fight week was his third in Las Vegas and will be his third time fighting at the UFC APEX. Things are more comfortable now, and understanding the process of what fight week is takes the worry out of preparation.

Entering fight week knowing what to expect helps him keep his sights on purely what will happen when the Octagon door locks behind him and Martinez. In previous fight camps, Nolan believes he made the mistake of looking too much into what his opponent is capable of, so for this fight with Martinez he is solely locked in on what he brings to the fight.

“I’m not worried about what he can do,” Nolan said. “I know his skill set. I know he’s obviously very powerful, he’s got good striking, and good grappling. He’s good everywhere, but everyone is good everywhere so it’s not about picking him apart and figuring out what he can do. It’s about what I can do.”