Ffion Davies Wants To Capture The Title In Style

“There is definitely a balance. Like in the past, when I was younger, for sure, I used to kind of sacrifice myself for the good of the match,” she admitted. “Not like throw myself into a submission, but I would take unnecessary risks. Now I'm more mature – quite a lot more mature, but not that much! – I'm a bit more, ‘OK, we need to be tactical’.

“But in a show environment, at the end of the day, you're there to perform. You're there to entertain people. So I think that, for me, I have to try and remember that, yes, I need to be smart with my decision-making and not make unnecessary mistakes. But at the same time, taking risks is important for my own enjoyment as well – not only just for the fans, but for myself – to feel like I gave everything I could in a match. Taking risks is important, and it also pushes me beyond my own boundaries to be better.”

Watch UFC BJJ 6 Live And Free On YouTube March 12

Davies will have to find that balance again on March 12 when she takes on the dangerous Moura for the inaugural UFC BJJ women’s bantamweight title. The Brazilian has been on Davies’ radar for a while now, and the Welsh contender has invested plenty of time on the mats of her BJJ gym, ARMA BJJ in London, England in preparation for this matchup. That facility, along with a change to her competitive schedule, has helped sharpen her skills ahead of her title challenge in Las Vegas this week.

“Yeah, it's been pretty different for a few reasons,” she explained. “I’ve got the gym now, as well, so I'm preparing with the other coaches and students at the gym. But also now that I do more super fights, as opposed to tournaments, you do have that benefit of getting to kind of study your opponent a bit.

“I try not to do it too much – I have watched her matches even before I had her lined up to be fighting against her, because I like her jiu-jitsu and I like watching her matches, and I like watching all jiu-jitsu in general. So yeah, I was aware of her game, and kind of watched a bit more to remind myself of certain things she likes to do. But I never like to over-analyze someone. I try and focus on myself and just improve myself to be the best that I can be.”