Few Fighters Did It Like Tank Abbott

Records meant little to the promotion or the fans when Abbott made his first splash in the UFC. With largely no sponsorship deals and no reason to be anybody other than yourself, fighters like Abbott flourished with the fans.

No gimmicks, no excuses; just fighting.

“When I fought in the UFC it was the most honest time of the UFC for the fact that there was no judges, no time limits and the tougher guy got the win and walked out of the ring, whereas now you’ve got judges and all sorts of things and it turned into more like a circus,” Abbott said.

In a stroke of irony, the man who walked into the original Octagon without a care in the world was who the fans were most fascinated with.

The more he fought, the more the fans wanted. All the while, all he ever cared about were the fights. Even the new nationwide reputation he got as the tough guy didn’t impress the man who had been leaving an impression with his fists since elementary school.

“I’ve never cared about fame,” Abbott said. “If you took fame into an actual thing, I was famous ever since I was ten years old on my street because I beat up the whole neighborhood. In my world, the whole neighborhood knew who I was and it exponentially grew when I was in high school and after high school into my early twenties. Everybody knew that I was the bad boy of Huntington Beach and there was no dispute.”