Ferreira Loves Flying Under The Radar

While extended winning streaks in a deep weight class don’t always get you noticed, mistakes and miscues on the scale have a way of helping people remember your name and unfortunately for Ferreira, that’s currently the predicament he finds himself in ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Taisumov.

Ahead of his February clash with Khabilov in Prague, Ferreira weighed in one pound over the non-title lightweight limit of 156 pounds. Three months later, his scheduled clash with Francisco Trinaldo at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro was scrapped the day before the event when the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt was deemed medically unfit to compete.

“My weight cut in Prague, it was really hard to make weight — I didn’t adjust well (to the travel) for that fight,” explained Ferreira, who knows he has no margin for error when it’s time to step on the scale on Friday. “With Trinaldo, I got sick with kidney stones, but thank God I was able to (deal with that) and everything is better now.”

Like many athletes, Ferreira has enlisted the help of the experts at the UFC Performance Institute to help him dial in his diet and make the weight-cutting process significantly easier in advance of his pivotal clash with Taisumov on Saturday.

“I got out to the UFC PI and they put me on a great program, so I have to say thanks because they’ve been helping me a lot with my supplements, my diet and my meal prep and it has made a huge difference,” said Ferreira, who has earned also victories over Kyle Nelson, Jared Gordon, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier during his current winning streak. “I used to do everything myself and just train hard every day to where I was exhausted, but now I can have time to train, time to eat, and time to rest.

“My weight right now isn’t a big issue,” he added. “Now I can enjoy a good lunch. Before, it used to be lettuce and a piece of fish, where now I can have a piece of steak because of the adjustments I’ve made with the UFC PI.”

With his weight-cutting issues seemingly behind him, Ferreira is focused solely on extending his winning streak and delivering a breakthrough effort on Saturday.

As the first fight on the main card and one of five lightweight bouts headed into the Octagon this weekend, standing out amongst the crowded 155-pound field is admittedly going to be challenging, but the surging Fortis MMA representative knows what he needs to do in order to make that happen this weekend.

“I stand out by putting on my best performance ever, so I can show that I deserve the opportunities I’ve been working for,” Ferreira said. “That’s the impression I want to make and the impression I’m looking for so that I can stand out.

“I have to shine. I just have to shine.”