FERNIE GARCIA OUT TO PROVE HE BELONGS

But in the midst of that unabated march to the top of the division and championships gold, many fighters come to realize that the competition is tougher, the margin for error is infinitesimal, and the road to success is more like an F-1 track in the middle of a race, filled with twists, turns, dangerous corners, and a ton of others looking to reach the finish line ahead of you.

Preview The Full UFC Singapore Fight Card

“I thought I had it all figured out until I was shown that I don’t,” admitted Fernie Garcia, who makes his third trip into the Octagon this weekend in Singapore, still searching for his first victory when he takes on Japanese prospect Rinya Nakamura. “So I doubled down on the takedown defense, and I’m really excited to see what Rinya can do to me because I don’t think he’ll be able to take me down.”

Garcia touched down in the UFC with 10-1 record, fresh off a dynamite first-round stoppage win over Joshua Weems on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series that extended his winning streak to five.