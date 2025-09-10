Fernando Vargas Jr. Here To Shock The World | Canelo vs Crawford

Not Vargas and Walsh. They want to fight, and they’re going to with the world watching at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before headliners Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford make the walk.

“It's just something that excites me,” said the 17-0 Vargas when asked his reasoning for taking this matchup. “I know big fights excite me, and I feel if you continue to raise the standard, you continue to raise the fighter. I'll show up and show out. So this was something that I've talked to my team about. I've been wanting to fight Callum, and I've been talking to my manager about it since before my last fight with (Gonzalo Gaston) Coria. He (Coria) fought Janibek (Alimkhanuly), and they thought this guy was going to blow me out the water and that my dad was just cherry picking these fights. You know what? He found out otherwise. So I'm coming in the best shape of my life. I know it may sound cliche, but this has been the best camp I've ever had. Just being the underdog is the role that I'm taking. And I feel that when push comes to shove, I have to get the knockout.”

That fourth-round knockout of Argentina’s Coria was an eye opener to many who previously saw Vargas’ raw talent but believed he needed more experience to get to the world class level. But he’s here on the biggest card of 2025, and there’s no turning back. That’s just the way he wants it, and that’s also in his DNA as the son of beloved former world champion Fernando Vargas Sr. In a world where a lot of folks’ bark is worse than their bite, “El Feroz” was a real fighter, a kill or be killed guy who faced the best of his era, including Oscar De La Hoya, Felix Trinidad, Ike Quartey, Winky Wright, and Shane Mosley. So you would assume that if you’re his son, boxing isn’t a choice, but a requirement. Fernando Jr. says that wasn’t the case with him.