Fernando Padilla Loves What He Does

“When I was younger, yes, I had a lot of distractions,” he said. “I wanted to do other stuff and you try to do more than just fighting. But I'm 27, and I already did all the dumb s**t that I could do back home in Chihuahua. (Laughs) I went out as many times as I could every weekend, hung out with my friends and got drunk already. So when I'm here (in Irvine), I'm just working and I'm excited because the work that I chose is what I told everyone that I was going to do for my entire life. And look at me, I'm doing it. I can't be sad for that. Obviously, it ain't easy. It is a rough sport, it's a rough life. But it would've been the same if I was in a nine-to-five and in an office all day. The only difference is that I would be hating myself right now. (Laughs) I love what I do and I love how I'm doing it and it's just question of continuing to get better.”

Padilla is getting better and in just three UFC fights, there are already high expectations for him in one of the sport’s toughest divisions. As for what’s next, he’s a man with a plan for 2025.



“Get in the rankings and start chopping,” he said. “All the way down to number one and get in position for a title shot. I've been saying it for a long time and I'm saying it all the time: I'm not here to be another fighter; I wanted to be here to be a champion. I have a goal; I have guys that I want to fight and they're in the Top 10. Those are the guys that I want to prove myself against and I want to test myself with and I'm ready. I just need to go and show it this time with Sean, put all my effort in it and give you guys a good fight.”