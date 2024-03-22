Fernando Padilla Charts His Course

“I go back and study the fight, and it's not like I wasn't putting pressure on,” he said. “It's not like I was just dancing around. I think even in the third round, when my coach told me that I have to go and win that round, I still went and put that pressure on. He was constantly going back and I was the one with the pressure always. So, I don't know man, it's just a question of studying and getting better. I feel that it doesn't matter if it’s a loss or a win. I always try to get better, improve and be a different fighter for the next fight.”

Main Event Spotlight: UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

That next fight is this Saturday against highly touted Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Luis Pajuelo and, this time, it’s Padilla with the experience edge, both in the Octagon and overall in the pro game. So will it be the Mexico native charging his Peruvian foe and going for another Erosa-esque performance, or will he play the points game? For Padilla, it doesn’t matter, as long as he gets his hand raised in victory. And that’s not as easy as it sounds in a sport where you can’t ease into a fight and give up a round or two like you can in boxing. But, for the moment, Padilla is fine with having 15 minutes to get the job done.

“When you’re inside the cage, five minutes is a long time,” he said. “There are people who don't have the ability to maintain the same pace for five minutes. There are people who take time to create that flow. They're slow in the first round. But, to be honest with you, 15 minutes sounds like nothing, but inside the cage it is a long time. In boxing, you have 12 rounds, you can give back some rounds, maybe study your opponent. And, obviously you have only two weapons to care about and you're able to finesse it a little bit more. But in MMA, you have kicks, you have knees, you have elbows, you have the punches, you have the takedowns. So there's a lot of things to care about. And I feel that those 15 minutes are enough.”