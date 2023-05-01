Felipe Colares 1994-2023

A martial artist for much of his life, the Macapa native began training at the age of seven, ultimately earning black belts in jiu-jitsu and judo.

Soon, his focus turned to mixed martial arts, and after turning pro in 2013 and compiling an 8-0 record that included a Jungle Fight championship at 145 pounds, "Cabaocao" was invited to compete in the UFC, a moment he called "My childhood dream come true."