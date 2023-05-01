Felipe Colares 1994-2023

By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• May. 1, 2023
Sad news out of Brazil on Monday, as it was reported that former UFC standout Felipe Colares was killed in a traffic accident in Rio de Janeiro. He was 29 years old.
A martial artist for much of his life, the Macapa native began training at the age of seven, ultimately earning black belts in jiu-jitsu and judo.
Soon, his focus turned to mixed martial arts, and after turning pro in 2013 and compiling an 8-0 record that included a Jungle Fight championship at 145 pounds, "Cabaocao" was invited to compete in the UFC, a moment he called "My childhood dream come true."
Felipe Colares of Brazil prepares to fight Geraldo de Freitas Jr. in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at CFO Centro de Formacao Olimpica on February 2, 2019 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Colares made the walk to the Octagon six times from 2019 to 2022, defeating Domingo Pilarte and Luke Sanders while also facing the likes of Montel Jackson and Chris Gutierrez.
In 2022, after a loss to Chase Hooper, Colares was released from the promotion, but after a submission win over Alioune Nahaye in February, it was clear that he was on the comeback trail in a big way.
The UFC family sends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Felipe Colares.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
Share page on your social feeds:
:
Athletes
Bonus Résumé | Jessica Andrade
Relive the many times "Bate Estaca" left the arena with an extra $50,000