Felicia Spencer: Writing Her Story Her Way

Despite losing the bouts, the 30-year-old Spencer believes those fights were important to her story, and that the experience gained inside the Octagon with two legends like Cyborg and Nunes are priceless.

“It’s an amazing experience to have and I know that not a lot of people will experience what I’ve experienced. It was an honor to be sharing an Octagon with both of them,” Spencer told UFC.com. “The best thing about it is that now I start to hear people talking about how it inspires them, or they feel motivated by it and that’s really the best part for me. I was just doing my thing, I was just living my life, and now other people are telling me that it motivated them to do something. That’s really powerful to hear. That’s really my favorite part of the experience.”

Part of the reason that people are so inspired with Spencer’s performances is how much heart she put into each of the bouts. She took both fighters the distance and never quit when many would have.

And although she’s happy that people think she’s tough, “Feenom” would prefer for fans to see her as a talented fighter who just happens to be tougher than nails. She believes she proved that when she submitted Megan Anderson and when she knocked out Zarah Fairn.