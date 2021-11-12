Felicia Spencer Is Fighting For Herself

Spencer heads into her matchup at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez looking to break a two-fight skid, after falling to Amanda Nunes for the UFC featherweight title, followed by a split decision loss to Dumont.

It’s no secret that Spencer has faced women with impressive recent resumes, but preparing for her bout this weekend is a bit different, as she prepares to take on Leah Letson, who hasn’t fought since 2018. Letson’s last fight came on The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale on November 30, 2018, a fight in which she came out victorious.

Spencer doesn’t look at Letson’s absence from the Octagon as something that is hard to prepare for. Obviously, there are questions about where growth has happened, but this is also a chance for Spencer to put herself in a good position.

“It’s nice to really focus on myself with what I’m going to do, more than focused on reacting to what someone else is going to do and what I expect from them so, of course, we have our guess of game plan wise and fight wise how she’ll be, but it is very open ended, so I feel good,” Spencer said. “I feel like it’s going to put me in a good place to flow and have fun, but also push myself and keep the pace where I want it to be.”

The challenges that Letson present are ones that Spencer embraces.