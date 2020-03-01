Felicia Spencer Eyes One Dream After Another

And if she upsets Nunes, she will shake up the MMA world, not just because she will have beaten the G.O.A.T. of women’s combat sports, but she will have done it less than a year since her UFC debut.

“It's kind of crazy,” Spencer admits. “It feels like I've been around the UFC for a while, and it has only been about a year since I was signed and less than a year since my debut.”

It is kinds of crazy, making you wonder how she manages to keep it all together?

“I'm really grounded, and with everything that I have going on in my life, I keep myself really busy and I have a lot of things that I do, so this is what I've been working for all this time and now that it's here, the work's not done; it's just continuing to improve and to reach the next level,” she said. “I feel like this has been a cycle: I achieve my dream and then I have to continue and move on to the next dream. First my dream was to fight for Invicta and then it was to be an Invicta champion and then to fight in the UFC and now be a UFC champion, so it's a never-ending cycle of setting goals, reaching them and setting new goals.”

So what does Spencer do for an encore with a win over Nunes?

“We'll have to find out,” she laughs. “There's always going to be something else that I want to do to continue and improve where I'm at. Maybe there's an opportunity that I don't even know exists yet. When I started to train and to fight, the dreams that I have now were not even plausible at the time. So I don't really plan that far ahead. I just want to get there and then the next step will present itself to me. That's what I'm waiting for.”

Whatever it is, she’s ready for whatever comes her way.

“I know that there will be some big changes,” Spencer said. “I'm going to be taking some time off of work (as a teacher), and who knows, it might be something that is a longer term of leave of absence. So I'm ready to make big changes and take big opportunities. Otherwise, I just keep my friends close and keep myself grounded.”

