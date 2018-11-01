Felicia Spencer Draws Strength From Composure

In a women’s featherweight division that boasts just a few fighters, it’s easy to imagine this has the chance to be one of the quickest roads to a title shot in recent memory. Spencer is not eager to put the horse before the cart, but acknowledges that any ascent is likely to be a rapid one.

“I don't like to look to the future too much but, of course, it's there. People have brought it up that whoever wins is going to be getting a title shot. Almost for sure. It's something I kind of knew getting into the featherweight division, that it's a small group of people right now and me sticking to it and having good performances is just going to help build the division and attract new people, new faces. So I knew getting into it that I wouldn't be taking baby steps, I'd be taking leaps and bounds. And from my Invicta career to here, I’ve definitely been doing that.”

Leaps and bounds, indeed. The come-up has been a speedy one in public, but a much longer one behind the scenes. Spencer cautions those who point to her mere seven pro fights as some sort of evidence that she’s not yet ready for the next level.

“I’ve only been professional for four years, but I’ve been training like a professional for a lot longer than that. My mat time is just as long as almost anyone on the roster. I’ve been training since I was four years old in martial arts, and jiu-jitsu since I was 12. I haven’t shown a lot of what I’m capable of. I know that I’m capable of beating Cyborg. My team knows it. I’m excited to show the world.”

Steve Latrell is a writer and producer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheUFSteve