Felicia Spencer's Confidence Is Unfazed

Felicia Spencer may have the answers to those questions when she fights Nunes in the main event of UFC 250 this Saturday.

Spencer’s resume is perfect for all but one fight, which happens to be a loss by decision against the fighter who used to carry the G.O.A.T. tag, Cris Cyborg.

“It’s helpful,” Spencer said about the experience gained from fighting Cyborg. “I felt really good going into that fight without ever being on a stage like that. But every experience I have makes me better.”

Spencer seems as composed as any challenger could be. She has a calm about her despite all the talk of Nunes’ greatness. You can see Spencer’s relaxed nature for yourself on this week’s Embedded series. It’s as if she’s not even aware of what’s at stake on Saturday.