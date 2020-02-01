Felicia Spencer Aiming For A Title Shot

“It kind of sucked to lose,” she told UFC.com. “At first, people were saying, ‘Congratulations. It was amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, that’s not the right word to use.’ But it just kept coming, honestly. There was a lot of support coming in. It was definitely nice to see.”

That bout turned out to be the final one for Cyborg under the UFC banner, extinguishing the possibility of a rematch between her and Amanda Nunes for the featherweight title. That reality, along with the fact that Nunes hasn’t defended the 145-pound crown since taking it from Cyborg more than a year ago, has the women’s featherweight division in an odd spot.

For Spencer, however, there’s no question as to what her intention is heading into her fight with Zarah Fairn in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night co-main event in Norfolk.

“I want to make a statement that I’m going to get a title shot,” Spencer said. “I want to make a statement to myself. I want to show myself that I’m able to be myself in the cage again and be clear and execute when I want to. And for the rest of the world, I want to show that the rest of my skills are real, and I’m not just good at taking punches. I can give them, also.”