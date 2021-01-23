Felice Herrig's Book Turns 'Lemons Into Lemonade'

That is why an MMA fight perfectly fits the saying, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," as your skills and judgment can be unexpectedly tested at any time, and you must react to it.

This is the lesson left by the book “Lemons into Lemonade” leaves us. Written by UFC fighter Felice Herrig, who, along with her father, took advantage of a moment when she was sidelined from the sport due to a severe injury that required a knee reconstruction operation to work on a children book.

Order UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2

The book is autobiographical, with the COVID-19 quarantine becoming a perfect moment for father and daughter to work together and portray the life she was living.